Barbie gets a doll inspired by David Bowie Rolling Stone

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 06/30/2022 at 11:21 am

Mattel made available photos of the new Barbieinspired by the chameleon of rock, David Bowie. The release is part of the tribute to the 50th anniversary of the singer’s fourth studio album, Hunky Dory (1971), celebrated last year.

The doll costs US$ 50.00 (R$ 262.00) and only two units will be sold per person. the box of Barbie includes certificate of authenticity.

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey in the same cast drives Twitter crazy; understand

“A definitive celebration of two pop culture icons. Barbie pays tribute to the English pop chameleon, singer, songwriter and actor, who still influences and inspires with his musical transformations,” said Mattel about launch.

Check out:

Toymakers Mattel have announced a second collectable doll in their @Barbie as Bowie range, where Barbie’s look is based on Bowie’s appearance in @TheRealMickRock directed Life On Mars? video. It’s available to purchase now: https://t.co/T1OofJG2v2#Barbie#BarbieAsBowiepic.twitter.com/g6CUPsvrpi —David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) June 29, 2022

This is not the first time the connection between Barbie and bowie. In 2019, the doll won a costume version of the track “Space Oddity.”

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: Cast with Margot Robbie, premiere and everything we know about Greta Gerwig’s film [LISTA]

more about film Barbie

One of the most famous dolls in the world, Barbie will win a live-action film directed by Greta Gerwigknown for long as lady bird (2017) and lovely women(2019). The role of the protagonist went to the actress and producer. Margot Robbiestar of productions such as Suicide squad(2016) and the wolf of Wall Street(2013). The film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

In addition to Margot Robbielist of Barbie counts with other heavy names such as Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling, Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindell, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne and Jamie Demetriou.

+++ READ MORE: Elton John turns into a Barbie doll in celebration of 45 years of historic show