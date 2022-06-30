Beyoncé reveals the cover of “RENAISSANCE” and comments on the production process of the album: “Uma fuga”

Beyonce revealed this Thursday (30) the cover of the long-awaited seventh album of his career, the “RENAISSANCE”. In the photo revealed on social networks, the winning singer of the Grammy Awards appears with a daring and sensual look on top of a silver horse.

In a post on Instagram, Beyoncé took the opportunity to comment a little on the production process of the album. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find an escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else moved.”it started.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, let go, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this song. I hope it inspires you to release the movement. Oh! And to feel as unique and strong and sexy as you are.”he added.

“RENAISSANCE” should have 16 tracks and had the first single, “Break My Soul”, revealed just days after the album was announced. Apparently, the project will be divided into parts, with the “ACT 1” revealed on July 29. According to Variety, the album will have dance and country songs, with collaborations from Ryan Tedder, with whom he composed the hit. “Halo”and Raphael Saadiq.

