Biden Announces New $800 Million Military Aid to Ukraine | World

On the last day of the NATO summit in Madrid, US President Joe Biden announced the sending to Ukraine of military aid of “more than US$ 800 million” in anti-aircraft defense, artillery and other equipment. The announcement was made on Thursday (30) and the package will be detailed “in the coming days”, according to the head of the White House. At the end of the event in Spain, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the adoption of a new strategic concept by the North Atlantic Alliance.

This “fundamental document”, in the eyes of the French president, “recognizes the new security environment created by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” and “also enshrines the structural cooperation between the European Union and NATO”, Macron said at the press conference. press release at the end of the summit.

“NATO is not at war and Russia is solely responsible for the conflict in Ukraine, as well as for the serious consequences it imposes on the entire world,” added the French president.

2 of 5 Flags of NATO member countries hoisted outside Brussels headquarters — Photo: Olivier Matthys/Associated Press Flags of NATO member countries fly outside the Brussels headquarters — Photo: Olivier Matthys/Associated Press

“Ukraine is not part of NATO, but the fight it fights to defend itself is ours” and it will therefore benefit from the Alliance’s support “as long as it takes”, continued Emmanuel Macron.

In its document entitled “Strategic Concept” and which had not been revised since 2010, NATO said that China represents a “challenge” to the interests and security of Alliance countries. “The People’s Republic of China’s stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values,” the NATO document said.

3 of 5 Chinese flag flying outside on a street in Hong Kong — Photo: Paul Yeung/REUTERS Chinese flag flying outside on a street in Hong Kong — Photo: Paul Yeung/REUTERS

This was the first time the text made reference to China, which was not traditionally mentioned in the NATO mission. Evidence of the growing concern for China was the participation of government officials from Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand at the summit for the first time. “China is not an adversary,” insisted, however, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

However, as expected, the document was criticized by Beijing. “This supposed NATO Strategic Concept document ignores reality and presents the facts backwards. It strives … to defame China’s foreign policy,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry. “It has the misguided obstinacy of presenting China as a systemic challenge,” added the spokesman, who expressed his country’s “firm opposition” to the NATO document.

NATO denounces “the deepening of the strategic partnership between China and Russia and its attempts to undermine the international order”. Western powers have repeatedly warned Beijing against any support for Russia in the war against Ukraine, which China has not condemned.

4 of 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin during an online meeting with BRICS countries — Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin during an online meeting with BRICS countries — Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

In turn, China criticizes NATO as a hostile military organization, serving the interests of the United States.

“In reality, it is NATO that poses a real systemic challenge to world peace and stability,” noted Chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian. “NATO’s hands are stained with the blood of the peoples of the world,” said Lijian, referring to the Alliance’s interventions in Afghanistan, Libya or the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Serbia in 1999, which killed three Chinese journalists, smearing NATO’s reputation in the Asian country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Thursday the accusation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Wednesday night (29), that NATO had “imperialist ambitions” as “ridiculous”. . “It’s honestly quite ridiculous. NATO is a defensive alliance. It’s not a threat to anyone,” Scholz told a news conference after the NATO summit in Madrid.

5 of 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with journalists in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — Photo: Sputnik/Dmitry Azarov/Pool via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with journalists in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — Photo: Sputnik/Dmitry Azarov/Pool via REUTERS

During a visit to Ashkhabad, the capital of Turkmenistan, Vladimir Putin had denounced the day before that “the main NATO countries wish to assert their hegemony, their imperial ambitions”. “The call for Ukraine to keep fighting and refuse negotiations only confirms our assumption that Ukraine and the good of the Ukrainian people is not the objective of the West and NATO, but a way to defend its own interests,” Putin added.