Boris Johnson’s government significantly increases military support for Kiev – Observer

The British government announced this Wednesday at the NATO summit in Madrid that it will provide one billion pounds (1.16 billion euros) in additional aid to Ukraine to respond to the Russian invasion, including air defense systems and “drones“.

The new funds will increase British military aid to Kiev to 2.3 billion poundsDowning Street announced in a statement, calling the significant increase a “new phase” in Western support that should allow the Ukrainian army to launch counteroffensives.

“As Putin fails to deliver the victories he had planned and hoped for and the futility of this war becomes evident to all, his attacks on the people of Ukraine are increasingly barbaric,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the statement. of press.

“British weapons, equipment and training are transforming Ukraine’s defenses against this invasion. And we will remain steadfast with the Ukrainian people to ensure that Putin fails in Ukraine,” he added.

Boris Johnson vows to continue supplying Kiev with weapons and intensify training of Ukrainian soldiers

Specifically, the additional assistance provided includes “sophisticated air defense systems, unmanned aerial devices”drones“Innovative electronic equipment and thousands of vital pieces of equipment for Ukrainian soldiers”, announced the British government.

London sees it as “a first step” allowing Ukraine to move from “courageous defense” against Russian invasion to “offensive operations” to regain ground.

The United Kingdom was one of the first countries to supply lethal weapons to Kiev, with more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles, and since then it has considerably strengthened military support, with weapons but also training for Ukrainian soldiers.