Botafogo visits América-MG for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

O Botafogo visit the America-MG this Thursday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG), for the first round of the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup.

Glorioso, who at the weekend lost 1-0 to Fluminense, is in the middle part of the Brazilian Championship classification table and is fighting against his own irregularity. In the Copa do Brasil, however, there were no scares to dispatch Ceilândia-DF in the previous phase with two triumphs by the score of 3 to 0.

America, on the other hand, is in crisis for this duel. It hasn’t won in five games and has entered the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship. But in the previous phase of the Copa do Brasil, they scored 3-0 against CSA in Alagoas and confirmed their spot with a 2-0 in Belo Horizonte.

Vagner Mancini, America’s coach, knows he needs to shake up the squad.

“We have to do something, because the team needs to have balance to defend and attack calmly. We have to bring back the safety and comfort we were able to play with at times”, said Mancini.

Luís Castro, coach of Botafogo, in turn, demands the team’s evolution. Athletes know this.

“Things didn’t go as expected in the last game. But we are in a position to get a good result again and we are focused on the match against America”, said defender Joel Carli.

In terms of squad, Botafogo follows without midfielder Lucas Piazon, with shoulder pain, and should spare striker Erison, with back pain. The list of absences increases because defender Victor Cuesta and midfielder Luís Oyama cannot play in the Copa do Brasil as they played for other clubs. On the other hand, defender Philipe Sampaio and midfielders Kayque and Patrick de Paula, suspended against Fluminense, are available.

America’s coach should only define the team minutes before the match. That’s because it promises changes. In the goal there is a dispute between Jailson, recovered from a tonsillitis crisis, and Cavichioli. Danilo Avelar and Éder must form the defense again, as Germán Conti and Maidana are handed over to the medical department. Pedrinho should gain a chance in the attack.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG X BOTAFOGO-RJ

Place: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: June 30, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

AMERICA: Matheus Cavicholi (Jailson), Patric, Éder, Danilo Avelar and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida

Coach: Vagner Mancini

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Joel Carli, Philipe Sampaio and Kanu; Saravia, Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Chay and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Matheus Nascimento

Coach: Luis Castro