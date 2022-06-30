Boxes and gyms share messages of support after an accident with a young woman during exercises with a barbell, in Fortaleza | Ceará

On Wednesday morning (29), the g1 contacted the academy where the accident took place, which informed that this week the young man will undergo surgery, but will not comment on the case at the request of the victim’s family.
One of the establishments that showed solidarity was Wakanda Cross. “May our human side speak louder at this moment. And that we do not lack empathy and solidarity with others. Any and all unnecessary videos or comments about the case are of no help,” he said.
Box Colosso itself released a note of solidarity with the student, who was injured and needed to be hospitalized. “The Box Colosso family, in solidarity with the MCSX student, comes, through this note, to wish strength and ask all Crossfit students, alumni and lovers to pray for the health of our athlete who, unfortunately, suffered an accident . […] “, says the note.
Athlete is injured and needs surgery after barbell with weights fell on his back while he was trying to lift the equipment, in Fortaleza. — Photo: Reproduction
The Harpa Cross Training highlighted the importance of unity among practitioners at this time. “We, as a community, have to be together in these moments of great difficulty not only for family and friends, but also training and work colleagues”, published the establishment.
Olympus Cross Training also sympathized with the case. “We are all united, not only in pursuit of our goals, but also supporting and helping each other in difficult times. Accidents and fatalities unfortunately happen in any sport.