Brazilian court makes first seizure inside the metaverse

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security announced that it carried out its first search and seizure within the metaverse. As reported by the UOLthe action is part of the fight against digital piracy and crimes against intellectual property.

Called Operation 404, the supervision arrested, on Tuesday (21), 11 people in four Brazilian states. In all, 266 illegal sites were removed in Brazil, in addition to 53 in the United Kingdom and 6 in the United States. More than 700 streaming apps and 461 music apps, with millions of active users, were also blocked. Several fake profiles and pages on social media were also taken down.

Brazilian justice makes first seizure in the metaverse. Image: Shutterstock

“The damage caused by the crimes is BRL 366 million per year,” said Chief of Police Alessandro Barreto, Coordinator of the Cyber ​​Operations Laboratory of the Ministry of Justice. “The authors can be indicted for criminal association and money laundering, and the penalty for those who commit this type of crime is two to four years in prison and a fine,” he said.

Unfortunately, as the process takes place in court secrecy, there are no details on how the search in the metaverse worked – an action considered unprecedented. However, it is likely that it came from Fortnite and Second Life, video game platforms.

In an interview with journalist Lucas Negrisoli, from O Tempo, one of the coordinators of Cybernetic Operations at the Ministry of Justice stated only that there were criminal practices in the metaverse, which constituted a warrant “within the metaverse”. The investigation into the warrant was released by the reporter on Twitter.

Fourth day I spoke with one of the coordinators of Cyber ​​Operations at the Ministry of Justice What he claimed is that there were criminal practices “within the metaverse”, which characterizes a warrant “within the metaverse” He didn’t reveal which platform it was. But https://t.co/TanxA7pEWL — Negrisoli (@lucasnegrisoli) June 24, 2022

With a nebulous definition both for users and for Justice, there are still no clear and specific laws for the virtual world. The case also generated memes on the internet with several people trying to imagine how the action worked.

