Cameras show suspect on SC street moments before raping teenager | Santa Catarina

Monitoring cameras showed, moments before the crime, the suspected of raping a teenager of 15 years in Joinville, in the North of Santa Catarina, who I was on my way to school . O man is 34 years old and has 20 criminal records. He was stuck on Tuesday (28) and indicted for rape according to the Civil Police.

The crime took place on a walkway around 6:40 am on Tuesday. According to the Military Police, a witness heard the teenager screaming and tried to help her, but the aggressor ran from the scene, which is between Promotor Ary Silveira de Souza and Vereador Conrado de Mira streets.

In the surveillance camera footage, it is possible to see the suspect walking with a blanket on a street in the Costa e Silva neighborhood. He’s wearing shorts and sneakers. In another video, it is possible to see the moment when the suspect crosses the street running with the blanket.

This scene was recorded moments before the crime. After approaching the teenager, the criminal took the girl to a bridge, where he committed the rape. Resident Mariela Radke heard some screams and went to see movement.

“I took it and opened the window of the house and saw that the boy was abusing the girl there. At that, another boy on the other side of the street caught his attention. I said, ‘I’m going to call the police!’ Then he got scared and ran away,” said the resident.

The teenager was taken to the Hans Dieter Schmidt Regional Hospital in Joinville. Meanwhile, the police began a search job. With the security footage, police found the 34-year-old man in front of a house in the neighborhood.

He tried to run away, but was arrested. According to the Military Police, the clothes and sneakers he was wearing during the crime were found in the house where the suspect was.

According to the Civil Police, the man arrested already has a criminal record for theft and threat. “We indicted him for the crime of rape committed against a person under the age of 18 and over the age of 14. It’s not a rape of a vulnerable person, but he has a higher sentence than simple rape”, explained the delegate. responsible for the case, Pedro Ramon Alves.

