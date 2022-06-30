Can Agrotech be the Key to a Greener Future?

Agrotech is rapidly developing and could benefit billions of people

Agrotechs are one of the pillars of agriculture 4.0

Agriculture 4.0’s main demand is to optimize agricultural production and management

The agro sector was responsible for 27.4% of the Brazilian GDP

More and more technology invades not only the daily life of large cities, but also rural areas. In this way, agribusiness also sees the digital age as a way to modernize and try to bring a greener future to the planet.

Today, a good part of the sector bets on AgTechs to remain increasingly competitive in the market, but how does this happen?

What are AgTechs?

AgTechs are nothing more than startups looking for technological solutions for agribusiness, mainly thinking about the modus operandi of the rural market.

Since Brazil is one of the largest food producers in the world, these companies make possible a great advance in the sector through the optimization of processes and automation of the rural routine, generating an increase in productivity.

Where AgTechs operate

In search of process optimization, the AgTechs can operate in all agribusiness segments.

In this way, they offer specific systems for logistics, livestock, grains, crops. In addition, they help to automate financial processes and solutions.

What advantages do AgTechs promote

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that AgTechs sell services and software systems specialized in field management. Thus, it can be considered one of the pillars of Agriculture 4.0, as they provide robots, sensors, drones and biotechnology, etc.

This business model provides technological innovations for the rural sector, facilitating the processes from planting to harvesting, as well as the producer’s management processes.

How does agriculture 4.0 work?

Agriculture 4.0 needs integrated software, systems and use of machines to exist. With this, the processes become optimized and it is possible to use inputs in an intelligent way.

Keep reading

Through technologies, it is possible to carry out monitoring of agricultural productivity, soil study and pest control, but it also helps in the management, distribution of resources and administration processes.

The main goal of agriculture 4.0

What agriculture 4.0 has as its main demand is to optimize agricultural production and management in all its stages.

With automation, rural workers benefit more from inputs, in addition to increasing employee safety and reducing negative environmental impacts.

Brazil playing an important role in this sector

The world’s leading exporter of soy, orange juice, coffee, sugar and beef and chicken, Brazil currently not only has production potential to feed its population, but is also responsible for supplying several other countries. Experts point out that this important role in food production is only expected to increase in the coming years, mainly due to population growth.

Growing year after year, Brazilian agribusiness multiplied its production and expanded its sales market around the world. According to data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA/USP), in partnership with the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), Agribusiness GDP grew 8.36% last year, when comparing 2021 with 2020 The sector was responsible for 27.4% of the Brazilian GDP, a mark not reached since 2004, when it reached 27.53%.

A future that depends on Agro

The world population is expected to reach 10 billion people by 2050, according to the UN, demanding more food production. Brazil, which has a natural vocation for agriculture due to its geographical structure, could be the protagonist of the market in the future, as a big food supplier. Of grains alone, the country should produce more than 270 million tons this year, according to the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), around 12 million more than last year.

The numbers tend to stay up. The assistant technical director of the CNA, Reginaldo Minaré, says that the estimate for the future of Brazilian agriculture is very optimistic. “We believe that with the incorporation of more land, which today is dedicated to pastures and many even slightly degraded, added to the production of more productive seeds, the estimate is that production will continue to increase. Market has. Competence to produce we have. And we also have an area to plant without having to deforest”, he comments.

Drone on copyright in a soybean field,

The director of the Center for Agricultural Sciences at UFV, Mário Chizotti, explains that Brazil will not only supply food, but will also develop new technologies for other countries, linked to environmental awareness, such as cleaner energy and agroforestry systems. “Growth is also expected in the production of fibers, bioenergy and paper. Forests planted for pulp production also tend to increase significantly, given the expected higher demand for renewable products and packaging”, he projects.

This more technological market demands that universities train professionals connected with innovation. “The demand for courses in agribusiness or courses related to this bioeconomy has been growing, largely due to the good economic result of the present procedure, the good employability of professionals in this segment and good prospects for absorbing this new skilled workforce to use these new technologies. technological tools”, comments the director of the UFV’s CCA.

Mass producing or mass production?

Family farming is responsible for 77% of agricultural establishments in Brazil, according to the last Agricultural Census, carried out in 2017 by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The practice employs 10 million people, which corresponds to 67% of the workforce engaged in agricultural activities.

Presenting inverse values, however, the production value of family farming represents 23% of the more than BRL 462 billion in revenue, against BRL 356 billion for agribusiness. The biggest criticism of the defense agencies of small producers is that little of this agricultural production goes to the table of Brazilians. In 2017, Brazil increased the volume of the country’s most sold product: soybeans. Of the 115 million tons harvested, 78% went to China. Corn exports also grew.

IBGE data show that almost 70% of the beans consumed by Brazilians are produced by family farming, as well as a third of all rice, almost half of corn and more than half of milk. A staple food in the north and northeast of the country, manioc has more than 83% of its plantations on small properties, which, according to the same IBGE survey, still suffer from a lack of mobile phone and internet signal.

In 2017, Brazil had 5.07 million rural establishments. More than 3.6 million of them did not have access to the internet, a percentage that exceeds 71%. “Brazil has a program to democratize access to telecommunications, but in recent years it has been captured by agribusiness, which has been receiving funds from the Federal Government (Fust for the Universalization of Telecommunications Services) that should be invested in less favored areas. ”, points out Bruno Bassi, project coordinator at the agribusiness observatory De Olho nos Ruralistas.

Failed connectivity

THE lack of connection in rural areas is a complaint even among companies, hubs and professionals more linked to agribusiness corporations that form the ecosystem that allowed the agrotech boom. From 2016 to 2022 they went from 100 to 1,000, according to the AgTech Garage hub, located in Piracicaba.

Sergio Barbosa, executive manager of EsalqTec – an agency for promoting agrotechs linked to the Luiz de Queiroz School of Agriculture, at USP – Brazil is the largest movement of agribusiness startups in the world, surpassing the USA, Canada and Israel. For him, the advance is not only greater due to the lack of connectivity in the field, something that demands greater investment on the part of telephony operators.

Automated smart farming facility using robotics and artificial intelligence.

“We have integration ecosystems between large companies, state agencies and young entrepreneurs spread across the country, in addition to a new generation of producers who know how to deal with the internet, with computers”, he defends.

Barbosa recognizes that investments are focused on large producers to the detriment of small ones. “All that is being created are companies, and in our system, the goal of the company is profit; so there is no doubt that the entrepreneur of a startup will look for what really has scale for him, he will first want the big fish”, she says.

Agroforestry models, or SAFs

While large companies seek to combine the latest technological and digital developments to try to minimize their impacts on the environment, another paradigm of agricultural production has been combining production and environmental restoration for thousands of years: agroforestry systems, or SAFs.

Differentiated by their way of using and occupying the soil, where agricultural crops are planted side by side with forage species and trees, agroforestry systems bring a large number of benefits to both the soil and the producer.

The producer, for example, has access to a more stable income, being able to combine plantations that will generate income in the short, medium and long term. Professor and researcher at USP’s Luiz de Queiroz Higher School of Agriculture, Ciro Abbud Righi says that the possibilities for planting under this system are numerous, having already seen agroforestry with more than 150 different species.

The planting of different species also brings improvements to the environment, allowing a greater deposit of nutrients in the soil, the growth of deeper roots and a better vegetation cover, which prevents soil erosion. However, emphasizes Ciro, the coexistence of these different species also requires other types of care that the farmer should have, from how to make good pairings to handling and harvesting. “It’s not so simple to pass a harvester when you have a tree in the middle of the plantation”.

SAFs are also capable of generating a greater economic return per area, depending on the species planted. In the same square meter it is possible to have more than one plant occupying the same space, unlike an extensive monoculture plantation, where a soybean or a corn cannot be so close together so as not to compete for sunlight and nutrients from the soil.

However, for total production, the agroforestry system by definition does not compete with more traditional agriculture. “In a land dedicated to soy plantation, you will have a higher production of soy than in one with several species, of course”.

The adoption of agroforestry systems is already a reality in Brazil, being adopted by thousands around the country, such as family farmers and social movement organizations such as the MST. In the Amazon alone, the Alliance for the Restoration of the Amazon has identified more than 1,600 initiatives of this kind, which, in addition to planting, help to restore native species in the region.

Ciro points out that, despite environmentalists’ hopes of restoring the original forest and preserving biodiversity, the SAFs must still follow a production-oriented logic. “It’s no use having a biodiverse area, but without producing food and wealth for the population. It’s beautiful, but economic interests will quickly overtake it”.