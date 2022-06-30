Captain Marvel vs Adam Warlock: Who is stronger?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce one of the most powerful characters in all of Marvel’s comic books: Adam Warlock, a character who could go head-to-head with Captain Marvel.

Carol Danvers, to date, is one of the strongest and most powerful characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, as shown in her solo film, Avengers: Endgame and even in the seventh episode of What If…?where she clashes with Thor.

The purpose of this post is not to create unnecessary rivalry on top of the two characters, just to use one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU as a comparison to demonstrate the level of power that we will be able to see in a future character that will be presented to us. Remember that.

But who is more powerful? Captain Marvel or Adam Warlock?

To begin with, we have to keep in mind that the powers of the two are characters that are very similar in the comics, however, they have some slight differences that can make one of them emerge victorious in this hypothetical battle.

In general, Captain Marvel’s powers consist of enhanced physical attributes (typical strength, speed, stamina, and durability), cosmic energy manipulation, flight, and regenerative qualities. Much of what we are already used to seeing in the character in the MCU.

Adam Warlock possesses super strength, speed, stamina, and durability, and launches cosmic energy as a weapon. He is also extremely difficult to kill, having a distant relationship with Death and using his cocoon to resurrect even after being killed. Other powers Adam Warlock has displayed throughout his life include telepathy, teleportation, proficiency in magic, telekinesis, pyrokinesis, and advanced cosmic senses.

Assuming Marvel Studios keeps Adam Warlock with more or less the same complement of powers and abilities that the character has in the comics, he’s the one who would emerge victorious in a fight against Captain Marvel.

While both Marvel characters are capable of absorbing and releasing photon energy, Adam Warlock’s range of cosmic attacks is much wider. Adam shows more versatility in his powers including the kind of energy constructs and matter manipulation rarely seen in Carol Danvers, especially in the MCU.

And even if Captain Marvel beat Adam Warlock, he would simply enter a regeneration pod and revive for a rematch, while Carol’s anti-aging regenerative qualities are much more limited.

All of this suggests that despite Captain Marvel’s position among the strongest on the Avengers roster, Adam Warlock is among the strongest beings in the universe, several notches above Carol Danvers (which won’t necessarily happen in the MCU).

