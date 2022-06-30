Cara Delevigne comments on a kiss with Selena Gomez in a series and praises the actress

“Wouldn’t anyone in the world want to kiss Selena? It was just hysterical. It’s one of those things that happens, especially when you already know someone. You just have fun,” Cara said.

Read+: Reasons to marathon Selena Gomez’s series on Star+

In addition, she also said that, despite having met the singer outside the series, the two are unable to spend time together due to their work schedules and that she is happy to be able to work with Gomez: “Being able to spend time with her, to work [..] She is a wonderful person professionally, whether I knew her or not. She is brilliant. One of the actresses I enjoyed working with the most.”

Finally, she was pleased to be able to play her character, Alice. Out as a pansexual since 2020, she commented on the representation: “For me, being able to bring a queer person to life on screen has meant a lot. I talked about it with Selena. It was exciting”.

SECOND SEASON

The second season of the series “Only Murders in the Building“, produced and carried out by Selena Gomez will get another new face. The actress and model Dear Delevingne joins the cast as a series regular as Alice, a sophisticated connoisseur of the art world who becomes embroiled in mystery.

Read+: Cara Delevingne dares to look at the MET 2022 gala

But not only that. In the story your character will get involved in a love relationship with Mabel, the character of Selena.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, the two will have an on-screen romance:

“Mabel finds a love interest in Alice, an art gallery owner of her own generation who brings Mabel in touch with a side of herself she has been neglecting since the show’s inception,” the publication reveals.

Showrunner John Hoffman praised the two on-screen chemistry:

Read+: Cara Delevingne is seen making out with Sienna Miller

“It was amazing that the two met. [antes do show] and feel comfortable. It’s brilliant in all the right ways that it makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening up someone’s world,’” she celebrates.

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!