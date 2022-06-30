Cara Delevingne says kissing Selena Gomez in the series was “a lot of fun” – Portal Famosos Brasil

Cara Delevingne Says Kissing Selena Gomez On TV Was “So Much Fun”

Who wouldn’t want to kiss Selena Gomez? Dear Delevingne, actress and friend of the singer, managed to fulfill the dream of many people and it was all professionally. That’s because both participate in the series “Only Murders In The Building”, on Hulu, and are a love interest in the story.

Cara told E! News that “it was just so much fun” kiss one of her best friends. The model and actress also stated that the situation was “very funny”, but that meeting Gomez helped take the tension out of a “awkward situation”. Delevingne still wonders: “Is there anyone in the world who doesn’t want to kiss Selena?”

The actress also said that “meant so much” being able to represent a relationship between two women in a series. “I was excited to be able to represent this”, revealed Cara, who came out as pansexual in 2020.

“Only Murders In The Building” is a Hulu original series, available in Brazil through the Star+ streaming service. The story revolves around Mabel, Charles and Olivier, characters from Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and a murder mystery. Season 2 is currently airing, with new episodes every Wednesday.

Check out the trailer for the first season: