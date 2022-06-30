CBLOL 2022: Ranger Goes to Permanent Reserve at FURIA | lol

One of the most controversial players in the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) hunter Felipe “Ranger” will no longer play for FURIA in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022, at least for now. The statement came from coach Lucas “Maestro”, via social network, this Wednesday. The decision was made after analysis and conversations with the entire team. The player, in turn, said that at the moment it is the best choice thinking about the well being of the team.

Ranger, from FURIA, vibrating in the superior semifinal match of the playoffs of the 1st Split of the CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Bruno Alvares/Riot Games

While the change is final for the remainder of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022, coach Maestro has made it clear that Ranger will be available should he need to return. In his place, young Gabriel “Goot”, promoted from the Academy team, will start.

Goot had already been playing more than Ranger in the championship. The rookie started the 2nd Split as a starter in Week 1 due to Ranger’s removal, diagnosed with Covid-19. Even with the veteran’s recovery, the youngster remained in the first team in Week 2. FURIA won the first four matches.

In Week 3, Ranger played the match against Rensga, for the 5th round, and FURIA lost. Rensga had four defeats before beating the Panthers and claiming their first victory. In the 6th round, Goot returned to start. This scheme, with Ranger playing on Saturday and Goot on Sunday, was already agreed upon.

So much so that, in the statement announcing Ranger’s move to the definitive reserve, Maestro maintained that the change had nothing to do with Saturday’s result, in the game in which FURIA lost to Rensga.

Check out the technical statement:

Good night to all LoL fans, hope you are well! I would like to inform you that we have made the decision to make a change in the starting lineup of FURIA from LoL.

In the pre-season period, we closely monitor the development work of our athletes, trainees and academy. Since then, we’ve done some tests with several players in the main lineup. Due to the great preparation and the chance he had when replacing Ranger in the first CBLoL games, we proposed a temporary training division between the hunters, Ranger and Goot. In this brief period, we monitored both face-to-face and data analytics. We noticed a better fit between the Goot and the group, so we decided to exchange our two hunters.

This decision has nothing to do with last Saturday’s bad game, for which I am 100% responsible for the defeat. We will change the starting lineup based on what we observed in the testing period. It is important to point out that Ranger has always been very professional and collaborative. He will continue to participate in the process, present in the squad of athletes and available to play when necessary.

Tough decisions like this are also part of the lives of esports professionals. In the end, our goals remain the same at FURIA: evolve the LoL and Esports landscape as a whole through our good performance. Thank you for the cheers and support as always!

In his social network, Ranger also spoke about the decision. Valuing for the best performance of the team, the player informed that the exchange, at this moment, is the best option. In addition, he added that he will be available to the team to help with Goot’s personal growth.

Check out Ranger’s full note:

Speak up guys! Passing by just to give my opinion on the statement regarding my situation with the team.

As you already know, FURIA’s coaching staff chose to stay away from me in the next games. My opinion about training relay was already known to the team, and I believe that this type of decision is the best way for any team, thinking about the long term in the championship.

I respect the decision of those who watch training from outside daily, and my affection, respect and support for my teammates and the management of FURIA have remained the same since the day we had the initial conversations and the assembly of the squad.

I believe a lot in myself, and those who accompany me know that trust has always been and will always be my strongest point. I look forward to the opportunity to come back and represent those who support us with blood and sweat, as I did in the last playoffs. If the team needs the best player in Brazil, I’ll be here. Until then, I will always be available to help with whatever it takes, whether in relation to the team as a whole or in the personal growth of Goot.

However, the backlash from fans was not as expected. The change did not please a part of the fans, who protested in the publication. The fact made the hunter post another note regarding the case. Ranger claims he was upset by the negative comments directed at the team and would not like to see hate against the coach, the organization and his replacement.