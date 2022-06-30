Cerro Porteño supporter imitates monkey in game against Palmeiras; Look

A Cerro Porteño fan was caught imitating a monkey for Palmeiras fans at the General Pablo Rojas stadium, today, in a game valid for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The team from São Paulo won 3-0.

In a video that circulates on social media, it is possible to see some Paraguayan fans taunting the Palmeiras. One of them, however, went for the racist insult and imitated a monkey in the direction of the visiting crowd.

The case comes a day after two Boca Juniors fans were charged with racial slur in a game against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, also for the round of 16 of the continental competition. Both posted bail and were released.

The episodes, however, have been repeated since the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. All matches between Corinthians and Boca, for example, were marked by cases of racism.

Palmeiras expressed themselves through their social networks shortly after the triumph away from home. The club repudiated “the racist demonstrations practiced against our fans”, charged the responsible authorities and said that “it is time to put an end to discrimination”.

“Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is once again publicly repudiating the racist demonstrations practiced against our fans in a Libertadores game. We cannot accept that scenes like these become routine during the dispute of the most important club tournament in South America”, he began. the club on its official Twitter.

“We hope that the authorities take the necessary measures to curb this crime. It’s time to put an end to discrimination!”, added the club.

On the field, Palmeiras won an important advantage against Cerro and could even lose by two goals against Allianz Parque, which advances to the quarterfinals. The return game will be next Wednesday, at 19:15 (Brasilia time).

Watch the Cerro Porteño fan imitating a monkey: