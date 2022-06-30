check out more than 360 job openings in various companies

Professionals from different areas can compete for new job openings in the model home office. We have selected some opportunities with currently open applications, so if you are looking for an opportunity, see what the deadlines are, the fields currently on offer and how to participate in the selection process.

A part of the job opportunities is for the service sectors; technology; telemedicine; digital marketing and administration. Among the companies that are offering, we can announce that there is a vacancy at Ânima, Beneficência Portuguesa and Cognizant. Do you know any of them?

So don’t waste time and choose a selective process to be part of.

Home office with more than 360 vacancies

A quick internet search is all it takes to check the demand on job vacancies. home officeand. On networks such as LinkedIn, for example, those interested in this type of employment can filter opportunities and check remote work offers that do not require any travel by the worker.

Other sites, such as Vagas.com, also gather offers of the same type.

Companies are increasingly used to offering remote jobs, in the same way that many candidates already prefer the home office as a way to reduce the time and money spent on displacement.

At Ânima, in the education sector, there are 13 remote job openings. Opportunities are for administrative assistant positions; supervisory assistant; academic regulation assistant, team leader; senior finance analyst; Marketing analyst and professor of dentistry. The company offers some benefits to those selected. Subscriptions are free. Be sure to check it out!

There is also a vacancy at Cognizant.

There are 30 opportunities for the position of service agent. Contractors will help Google Ads customers resolve queries via email, phone or chat.

More opportunities also at the Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital in São Paulo.

The demand is for doctors to work with the telemedicine, but here are only 10 vacancies. The workload is at least ten hours per week. All selection processes have free and online registration.