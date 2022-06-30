China, India block Western move to stifle Russian exports

THE NEW TORK TIMES — When United States and European Union maneuvered to cut purchases of fossil fuels from the Russiathis year, they hoped that this would collaborate to make the Russian invasion of Ukraine so economically painful for Moscow that the president Vladimir Putin would be forced to give up.

That prospect now seems remote at best.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

China and India, the most populous countries in the world, set out to buy roughly the same volume of Russian oil that would have gone to the West. Oil prices are so high that Russia is making more money now from sales than it did before the war started four months ago. And its once faltering currency has risen in value against the dollar.

Oil platform operated by the Lukoil company, in the Russian field of Kravtsovskoye, in the Baltic Sea. Photograph: Vitaly Never / REUTERS

Russian officials cannot contain their smiles at what they call a spectacular failure to intimidate Putin. And the economic punishment that the oil boycott should have inflicted does not reverberate so much in Moscow as in the West, especially in the US, where skyrocketing oil prices pose a potent threat to the president. Joe Biden before half of his term.

Some point out that the European embargo against Russian oil has yet to take effect and argue that the long-term effects on Russia’s economic ostracism from the war remain a powerful determinant of the country’s fate. These effects go far beyond the fossil fuel trade, hurting the banking system and other sectors of the Russian economy, but the sale of Petroleum and natural gas it is largely what keeps the government and its Armed Forces going.

“Things are much better than the worst-case scenario and probably better than they were before,” Yevgeni Nadorshin, chief economist at Moscow-based consultancy PF Capital, said of Russia’s energy profits. “Unfortunately, the most difficult period is just beginning.”

Whether Putin will feel financially excited and continue the war indefinitely is an open question. But everything indicates that the Ukraine and its supporters are preparing even more for a protracted conflict.

Irina Vereshchukdeputy prime minister of Ukraine, has made an urgent appeal to the hundreds of thousands of people living in Russian-occupied areas in southern Ukraine to leave the region before a possible counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian troops participate in a military exercise in Odessa on June 22. Photograph: Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP

And on Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration sent the Attorney General Merrick Garland to a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he announced the appointment of Eli Rosenbaum, a veteran prosecutor known for investigating former Nazis, to lead US efforts to help prosecute Russians involved in possible war crimes in Ukraine. Putin categorically rejects any accusation of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, which he has long claimed is not even a legitimate country.

But in the short term, the US and its Western allies have relied on economic sanctions, not criminal prosecution, to persuade Moscow to back down — or at least erode its ability to sustain the war. For now, at least, this tactic seems to be backfiring given the rising demand in the Asia by Russia’s oil, which is the world’s third largest producer of the input, after the USA and Saudi Arabia.

In May, Chinese imports of Russian crude rose 28% from the previous month, hitting a record high and helping Russia overtake Saudi Arabia as China’s top supplier, according to Chinese statistics. India, which previously bought little oil from Russia, is now importing more than 760,000 barrels a day from the Russians, according to freight data analyzed by Kpler, a market research firm.

“Asia saved Russian oil production,” said Viktor Katona, an analyst at Kpler. “Russia, rather than falling, is close to pre-pandemic levels.”

Moving from Europe to Asia

According to Rystad Energy, an independent corporate research and analysis firm, Russian oil sales to Europe declined by 554,000 barrels a day from March to May, but Asian refiners increased their purchases by 503,000 barrels a day — an almost equivalent replacement.

While Russia is selling oil at a huge discount because of the risks associated with sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion, high energy prices have paid off. Russia last month earned $1.7 billion more than it earned in April, according to the International Energy Agency.

Oil refinery in the Indian state of Gujarat, in 2021 photo; Russian crude oil imports have increased exponentially in India and China. Photograph: Reliance Industries Limited in Jamnagar via AP

It remains uncertain whether Asia will buy all the Russian oil that was formerly destined for Europe, as the European Union works to wean itself off the Kremlin’s dependence on energy exports. But so far, the move has enabled Moscow to maintain oil production levels and thwart expectations that its income would plummet.

China’s purchases, in particular, underlined the support Putin enjoys from his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingwho promised to deepen cooperation with Moscow, despite his doubts about the war in Ukraine.

The combination of discounted Russian crude and higher pump prices also means Indian refiners are profiting double, according to analysts. Some of the oil products exported by India have been shipped to the USA, UK, France and Italyaccording to the Center for Research in Energy and Clean Air, based in Finland.

Since refineries turn oil into diesel or gasoline, no one is able to distinguish whether the fuels they ship to Europe and other countries originate from Russian oil. That means Western drivers who think they’re paying more because they buy non-Russian fuel could be wrong.

“Among these molecules, many come from Russia,” said Jeff Brown, president of energy consultancy FGE, of refined petroleum products exported to the West.

High global demand for Russian oil and natural gas is causing Russian officials to declare that Western efforts to limit Russian exports have failed.

Aleksei Miller, director of Gazpromthe Russian energy giant, joked at an economics conference in St. and tens of percentage points”, prices “increased hundreds and hundreds of percentage points”.

“I won’t lie if I tell you that I have no regrets about it,” he said.

Logo of the Russian company Gazprom in St. Petersburg. Photograph: REUTERS

This month alone, the Russian Ministry of Finance estimated, government coffers were expected to receive $6 billion more from sales of oil and natural gas than anticipated because of high prices.

Still, the sanctions are likely to inflict a greater punishment on the Russian economy in the second half of this year. And while the resumption of the Russian currency, the ruble, can be attributed in part to the country’s surprising economic resilience, it also reflects the government’s strict controls on capital flows and the sharp decline in imports from Russia.

Putin’s government has also drastically reduced how much of its budget is made public, making it difficult to quantify how much the country is spending on the war. Analysts say there is no evidence that Putin is under immediate pressure – economic or otherwise – to reduce the intensity of his military campaign.

But Nadorshin said the government’s published data indicate an attempt to cut spending in all areas. And evidence of equipment shortages for the Russian army, with volunteers struggling to get first-aid kits and other basic items for troops, demonstrates the limitations of the Kremlin’s ability to fund the war effort.

“The government’s readiness to spend is clearly suffering, despite the bravado of official pronouncements,” Nadorshin said. “It is not difficult to understand that, in terms of obtaining weapons, not everything goes well.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL