Cruzeiro vs Vila Nova-GO: Rafa Silva remains out, but Pezzolano has a comeback; see related and team | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano will take 21 players to Cruzeiro’s duel with Vila Nova-GO, this Friday, 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, for the 16th round of Série B. Rafa Silva, with foot discomfort, remains absent. The novelty is due to the return of Léo Pais.

The Uruguayan was out of the games against Ponte Preta, Fluminense and Sport, due to a muscle edema in the right thigh. Completely released, he disputes position with Geovane Jesus on the right wing. The boy participated directly in goals against Ponte and Sport.

With Rafa Silva still out of action, the tendency is for Luvannor and Daniel Junior to keep alongside Edu in the offensive system. Thus, Paulo Pezzolano should repeat the team that started against Sport, on Tuesday.

Rafa Silva, Cruzeiro forward

Likely cruise: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Geovane Jesus and Matheus Bidu; Daniel Junior, Luvannor and Edu.

In addition to Rafa, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão, midfielder João Paulo and striker Jajá are still undergoing treatment at the medical department. The other absences from the list occur at the option of Paulo Pezzolano’s coaching staff.

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Geovane Jesus, Romulo, Matheus Bidu and Rafael Santos

Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Wagner

Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Adriano, Filipe Machado, Léo Pais, Fernando Canesin and Daniel Junior

Edu, Luvannor, Vitor Leque and Rodolfo