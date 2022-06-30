Curiosities | ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’, the third film in the beloved saga, turns 12!

Over the years, a popular film and literary franchise has truly become a fan favorite – and that franchise has been ‘The Twilight saga’.

Based on the novels of Stephenie Meyerthe narrative follows Bella (Kristen Stewart), a young girl who moves to the city of Forks only to discover that the mysterious and introverted Edward (Robert Pattinson) and his family are vampires.

The immediate success of both the book and the film yielded countless sequels – and the third chapter of that fantasy journey, ‘Eclipse’celebrates its 12th anniversary on today, 30th of June.

The plot marks the return of the Cullens to Forks – a return that brings Bella back to her normal or almost normal life. With her boyfriend gone, she has become closer to her childhood friend, Jacob Black, a young and passionate werewolf who sees his friend distance himself from him with the return of his enemies, the vampires.

But there are other dangers in sight, such as approaching graduation and the deadline given by the powerful and feared Volturi for Bella to become one of them. As if that weren’t enough, the heroine continues to be pursued by the vampire Victoria who, in search of revenge, forms an army of young, strong and inexperienced Vampires. Only the union of Jacob’s pack and Edward’s family can thwart Victoria’s plans to kill Bella.

To celebrate your birthday, the CinePOP prepared a brief special article listing some backstage triviawhich you can see below:

The Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona (‘The Orphanage’), the American James Mangold (‘The Indomitables’) and the actress Drew Barrymore were slated to direct the feature.

Chris Weitz was too busy finishing editing 'New Moon' having to dispense with the invitation to direct 'Eclipse'.

Tom Felton and Channing Tatum were considered for the role of Riley. Ocasionally, Xavier Samuel was cast in the character.

Stewart wore a wig in this film as she had cut her hair to act in the biopic. ‘The Runaways: Girls of Rock’ also starring Dakota Fanning (who played Jane, a member of the Volturi, in the saga).

Miranda Kerr and Vanessa Hudgens were considered for the role of Leah Clearwater. Nonetheless, Julia Jones was cast to play the character.

'Eclipse' became the first and only film of 'The Twilight saga' to be released in IMAX in theaters.

Originally, the scene where Jacob carries Bella to mask her scent was supposed to be done with Lautner carrying Stewart in a kind of cart. However, the scene didn’t feel real enough; Lautner then agreed to carry it on his own. After several takes, her arms were badly bruised.

Rachelle Lefevrewho played Victoria in ‘Twilight’ is at ‘New Moon’was fired from ‘Eclipse’ due to scheduling conflicts with the feature film ‘My Version of Love’. Lefevre was then replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard.

The director David Slade revealed that much of the fight scenes in Nikki Reed at the film’s climax they were left out, as the negatives that came back from the lab were underexposed – and the shooting schedule wouldn’t let him re-record these sequences for the film.

In the DVD commentary, Pattinson joked about Edward's tendency to appear out of nowhere, even going so far as to compare him to Batman. In 2022, Pattinson would go on to star in the lauded 'Batman', in Matt Reeves.

