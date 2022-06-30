Dakota Johnson opens up about ’50 Shades of Grey’

Dakota Johnson in “50 Shades of Grey”. Photo: Publicity/Universal Pictures

News summary:

Dakota Johnson reveals behind the scenes of ’50 Shades of Grey’

Actress confessed that the final edit is very different from what the film should be

Author of the saga books would have had a lot of creative power in the plot of the long

Dakota Johnson has opened up behind-the-scenes details of “50 Shades of Grey” seven years after the film’s theatrical release. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the American actress confessed that the creative power of the film was under the control of the author of the books in the saga, EL James, and that would have harmed the plot of the production.

“I signed on to do a very different version of the movie we did,” she said. “She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she demanded that certain things happen,” the actress added of James.

According to Johnson, there are parts of the book that wouldn’t work in a movie. “Like the internal monologue, which at times was unbelievably corny. It wouldn’t work to say it out loud. It was always a battle. Always,” he said.

In the sequence, Dakota told how the set was troubled. “I was young. I was 23. It was scary. It turned into a crazy thing. There was a lot of disagreement. I was never able to talk openly about it, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we’ve done, in the end, and everything happens as it should, but it was complex”, he declared.

However, she assured that she never had problems with Jamie Dornan and criticized the replacement of director Sam Taylor-Johnson with a man in the second and third films of the saga. Furthermore, the actress admitted that she has no personal issues with EL James as she describes her as “a really nice woman”.

“If I had known at the time how it would all be, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would be like, ‘Wow, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it,” he concluded.

Keep reading

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: