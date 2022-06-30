Dakota Johnson reveals she was ‘disappointed’ with ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ – 06/28/2022

This Tuesday, the 28th, Dakota Johnson gave an interview to vanity fair and talked about her role in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey. The actress revealed that she auditioned to star in a very different version of the film than the one that aired in theaters.

“If I had known at the time it was going to be like that, I don’t think I would have made the movie,” Dakota said. The actress played the main character Anastasia Steele in the three films of the saga.

“I’m a very sexual person and when I’m interested in something, I want to know everything about it. That’s why I made those ‘naked movies,'” she said.

Dakota Johnson was asked if the problem with the film was the direction or the studio, and she explained that it was a combo of the two. “She was also the author of the books”, referring to EL James.

“She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the internal monologue, which was incredibly corny at times,” he said. .

She also revealed that she was presented with a different script for the film than the one she shot: “It was always a battle. Always. When I auditioned for this film, I read a monologue from When Two Women Sin (Ingmar Bergman’s 1966 classic). ) and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really special,'” he explained.

The work cited by Dakota Johnson is highly regarded by critics and talks about human interpersonal relationships. Initially, the artist would star in the film with Charlie Hunnam, from Children of Anarchy, who would play Christian Grey. The actor, however, ended up dropping out of the project, citing a scheduling conflict.

According to Dakota, author EL James was so furious with his departure that she scrapped the original screenplay by Patrick Marber. Jamie Dornan replaced Hunnam and Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first film. “I was young. I was 23. So it was scary. It turned into something crazy,” he admitted.

The actress also said that she had never been able to talk about it honestly, but that in the end she is proud of the work they did on Fifty Shades of Grey.

“There were a lot of disagreements. I’ve never been able to talk about it honestly, because you want to promote a movie in the right way, and I’m proud of what we did in the end and everything ends up the way it should, but it was complicated,” he explained.

“We’d do the movie shots that Erika alias EL James wanted to do, and then we’d do the movie shots that we wanted to do. The night before, I’d rewrite scenes of dialogue to add a line here and there. It was like chaos in time. all,” he revealed.

According to the actress, the only scene from the original script that made it into the first feature was the negotiation in which Anastasia and Christian describe their sexual contract: “And it’s the best scene in the entire movie.”

Despite the issues, she said she didn’t regret starring in the films: “I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. If I’d known at the time it was going to be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would have been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic. .’ But no, I don’t regret it.”

Still in the interview, Dakota Johnson talked about her co-star Jamie Dornan and couldn’t stop praising him: “There’s never been a moment when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.”