Dell G15-5515: Gaming Notebook With Ryzen Hits Performance And Battery | Analysis / Review

Launched in September 2021 in Brazil, the Dell G15-5515 is highlighted by the presence of an AMD Ryzen processor from the 5000 family, in addition to an NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics card. Does the gaming notebook offer a satisfying user experience? TudoCelular has tested a unit of the machine and tells you all the details in this complete analysis.

The design of the G15-5515 resembles other variants of the line in its appearance. It has a matte finish and a graphite color all over its body. On the lid part, there is a triangle-shaped part, with raised lines. Despite having an entire plastic (polycarbonate) construction, it is not a light machine and is far from compact. This laptop weighs about 2.5 kg and is 2.69 cm thick. In other words, be prepared to take up considerable space in your backpack if you want to take it somewhere else.

Dell has inserted a touchpad with good response and accuracy, but in a size not too big. It is logical that it will not be used for games, but it serves the basics of everyday tasks. The keyboard is an RGB backlit. It comes with blue lights by default, with the ability to customize the tones via the Alienware Command Center program. The “W”, “A”, “S” and “D” buttons have a highlighted outline, to make it easier for players – since they are widely used in titles. Overall, the keys are low profile and work well, even in membrane format. A problem here is the US standard, not ABNT2. A mistake, since the notebook has national production.

The cooling system has fans on the top – between the keyboard and the monitor – on the sides and on the back. It vents on multiple sides, but not enough to cool the machine. Depending on the moment during the games, you may face temperatures above 80°C. The top edge of the panel even comes with an integrated webcam. It does the job well in videoconferencing or occasional needs, but it is clearly not one of the priorities of this product. On the connectivity side, we have Wi-Fi 6 support, to allow the latest wireless internet, and Bluetooth, to connect external devices wirelessly. The set of ports consists of three USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 – two on the sides and one on the back -, a USB-C – Display Port compatible -, an HDMI 2.1, an RJ45 connector for cabled internet and a audio for headphones and microphone, in addition to the power input. In the box, in addition to the notebook, you will find only the 240W power supply, the power cable and the user manual.

In the multimedia segment, the Dell G15-5515 is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen, in IPS type. The size is satisfactory for all types of use, and the panel has quality for a great viewing angle. The brightness doesn’t disappoint, but the strong point here is the high color fidelity, with a gamut of 100% of the sRGB standard. If this is good for those who work with editing, gamers will also enjoy the 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. It is possible to notice in games the great fluidity in any situation, as well as the low latency, especially in titles that depend on fast actions.

The sound system consists of two speakers, positioned on the lower base, each on one side. They exploit technology called 3D Audio for Gamers, created by Nahimic. The power is medium and sufficient for the effects of games, but we do not recommend it for those who want to enjoy music. The quality is just decent. The bass is well reproduced, but still falls below the mids and trebles. And since the maximum volume does not impress, these lower frequencies end up without much prominence. One way out is to exploit Dolby Atmos, to have a more accurate equalization and a power gain.

This machine comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5800H processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads. It is accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 6 GB of dedicated memory; 16 GB of RAM; and 512 GB of M.2 NVME SSD. It even comes with Windows 11 natively. We noticed that the storage provides high speed, even through the NVME protocol, but it can still be insufficient to store many games, even more when considering that there is less than the total available. The amount of RAM is nice and it can hold all the games or many programs at the same time without major problems.

The combination of AMD’s CPU and NVIDIA’s GPU is capable of running all programs without any difficulty, even if you want to use the machine for more complex edits. The startup happens in a few seconds and it starts as soon as you open the lid of the notebook, without having to press the power button. The benchmarks still don’t reach the numbers that the Avell A72 HYB reached at its maximum overclock, but it managed to stay above the rival’s configuration in “office mode”. That is, you will not need major adjustments to the machine to perform above average.

As we are dealing here with a gaming notebook, we tested a series of games in Full HD to know how the laptop behaves in each case. Starting with Street Fighter V, it is possible to run the entire title smooth. By having a 60 fps limitation, you’ll be able to take advantage of the hardware’s excess “firepower” to leave the visual settings at their maximum, without compromising performance. In Fall Guys, it is possible to enjoy all stages with as many players as possible, without experiencing any crashes or slowdowns. Basic Battle Royale has a run that switches the fps rate quite a bit here, but manages to hit the max 165 fps on many occasions. When we move on to more complex titles, it is possible to see the difference in Ray Tracing in compatible games, with high performance. In DOOM Eternal, realistic light and shadow technology helps with reflections from shots and parts of the ground. Here we also have frame rate always above 100 fps. Already God of War usually stays around 90 fps, but we also have well above average quality in textures.

In CS:GO, you could see several of the technologies of this machine combined. The frame rate per second always above 100 fps combined with the low response time of the display make the experience quite ideal for a first person shooter game. Lastly, Rocket League it doesn’t cause problems with the amount of fps, but the resolution needs to be manually changed in the game files to play in Full HD – a problem detected on other computers as well. Anyway, you can always have textures in quality mode here, without affecting performance. An important caveat to be made is that when you want to run a game without having the source connected, the frame rate per second is limited to a maximum of 30 fps by default. But battery will be the next topic to be addressed.

This version of the G15 comes equipped with a 6 cell, 86 Wh battery. As it is a gaming notebook, we cannot take as a basis the duration found in other types of laptops. Still, what we got was satisfying. In the simulation test of a working day, with alternate use of navigation tools – Microsoft Edge –, typing – Word – and communication – Telegram, we obtained a total autonomy of 6 hours and 32 minutes. Well above competitors from other brands such as Avell and Acer.

In the second experiment, we ran only games, to see how much time it would render. Here, another positive surprise: the machine shut down after 1 hour and 56 minutes of non-stop play. Above average time in the segment. Regarding charging, the 240 Watt power supply doesn’t reduce the process time as we expected. The notebook takes about 2 and a half hours in the socket to reach 100%.

















Final considerations





The Dell G15 with Ryzen proved to be a great machine option for those who want high performance in games and editing programs. The 165 Hz IPS display and 3 ms latency deliver a favorable environment for any type of game, apart from its hardware that does not disappoint in performance and provides the most advanced technologies for the sector. Another point that surprised us positively was the battery. Despite having these powerful specs, the laptop was able to outperform many competitors, whether in basic tasks or during direct gaming. The sound system is far from perfection in terms of power, but it’s good enough for the basics. With the main negative point, we emphasize its design. Even for the category, he is still heavy and awkward to carry. Also, it doesn’t have an efficient cooling system, even with a wide variety of coolers. Another failure of Dell was to keep a keyboard in the US standard, even with national production – a practice that the brand had already changed for this generation, even in the XPS line.