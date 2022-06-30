Dell G15 vs Acer Nitro 5: Compare Gaming Laptops | gaming notebook

Acer Aspire Nitro 5 and Dell G15 are among the most popular gaming notebooks in the Brazilian market. Both with entry versions in the R$ 4,300 range for the most affordable configurations, they are good options for those who need a powerful laptop or simply want a portable PC to play recent games in Full HD.

Before comparing in detail the data sheets and different versions of both, it is worth noting that Acer is in the process of updating the Nitro 5 in the Brazilian market. The confirmed new generation of the notebook will have better specifications in processor, screen and video card. As these new Nitro 5s are not yet on the market, we take into account the edition currently on sale.

Packed with high-performance components, G15 and Nitro 5 heat up a lot and require a design that sacrifices portability to better dissipate heat. In addition to the thicker profile, the two laptops bet on the gamer aesthetic, with straight angles and more striking contrasts: you won’t go unnoticed pulling either of them out of your backpack.

In terms of dimensions, they are 35.7 cm wide, 27.2 cm deep and 2.49 cm thick. The weight is 2.44 kg or 2.65 kg for the G15, depending on the version. In the case of the Nitro 5, the measurements are 40.3 x 28.8 x 2.5 cm and weight 2.8 kg.

As far as ports and interfaces go, the Nitro 5 is easier to understand. As the chassis does not change, all current generation notebooks are equipped with three USB 3.2, USB-C 3.1, HDMI 2.0, in addition to a Gigabit Ethernet connector and headphone output. In wireless networks, there is Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0.

The G15’s input options feature a Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 port, a headset jack, an HDMI 2.0 port and three USB ports, two of which are USB 2.0 and one USB 3.2. The G15 models that carry the GeForce RTX 3050 have, in addition to them, a USB-C input with support for DisplayPort in alternate mode. The versions that ship the RTX 3060 have three USB 3.2 ports and a USB-C port with Thunderbolt, with the other connections remaining the same.

Both laptops offer a 15.6-inch screen and Full HD resolution regardless of the version chosen by the consumer. The differences are due to the refresh rate: while all current-gen Nitro 5s offer 144 Hz displays, Dell’s G15 can be found with 120 or 165 Hz displays.

It is worth noting, once again, that the specifications mentioned here for the Nitro 5 are those of the generation currently being marketed by Acer. The new edition of the laptop will have different screen specifications, including QHD options (2560 x 1440 pixels) capable of reaching the same 165 Hz as the screens found in the more expensive G15.

Dell currently sells the G15 equipped with 10th and 11th generation Intel processors: the options fall on the Core i5 10500H, i5 11400H and i7 11800H. In addition to Intel components, there are versions with the Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H.

The Acer notebook also has editions for either Intel or AMD. In the case of the Taiwanese brand, the versions with Ryzen bet on older generation models than those on board the G15: they are the Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H. On the Intel-powered options side, there’s basically the same i5 and i7 menu available on the G15.

In general terms, the best options for both cases are Ryzen processors. It will be harder to choose when both products get updates for Intel’s 12th generation: the current generation Cores gain in performance and efficiency, in order to rival more directly with Ryzen, especially in multicore processing.

In addition to the processors, both G15 and Nitro 5 are offered with dedicated graphics cards. In the case of Nitro 5, the option is always for the GeForce GTX 1650, Nvidia’s entry card. It has the right hardware profile to handle current Full HD games — although the lack of support for DLSS and ray-traced graphics are significant omissions in component features.

The G15 varies more in video cards. The current edition of the laptop comes with the same GTX 1650 as the Nitro 5 in the cheaper versions, but goes up to the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 in the more expensive editions — these last two run Ray Traced and offer the boost of DLSS. However, contrary to Nvidia’s guidelines, Dell does not disclose the power range of the two GPUs, which can mislead the consumer at the time of purchase.

As for RAM, there is nothing to choose between the two computers. In both cases, there are options sold with 8 or 16 GB of DDR4, and the consumer has the option of installing more memory if desired. In storage, the Nitro 5 can come with a combined SSD and HD, although low-capacity SSD-only versions (128 or 256 GB) are much more common.

In the case of Dell, the same reasoning applies: the laptop has a removable SSD, but tends to appear more frequently on the market in units equipped with 256 GB disks. Dell does not report additional slots for installing additional SSDs or HDDs.

Dell’s G15 comes with batteries that vary depending on the version: cheaper models, served by a 120 Hz screen and “simpler” processors are accompanied by a three-cell battery and a gross capacity of 56 Wh, while the options with more powerful components stay at 86 Wh.

Acer, on the other hand, settles for a 57 Wh battery as a universal choice among the current Nitro 5. The manufacturer issues an optimistic estimate that the 57 Whr charge is enough to leave the Nitro 5 in operation for up to eight hours. Dell, on the other hand, is reticent on the matter.

With appeal to the gamer audience, the two notebooks promise more aggressive cooling systems to dissipate the heat generated by the components and maintain stable performance during long gaming sessions.

In addition, both Nitro 5 and G15 offer access to exclusive tools from Dell and Acer for monitoring and configuring your computer. On Dell, there’s the Alienware Command Center for, among other things, creating specific operating profiles for each title. In the case of Acer, the consumer has NitroSense to perform basically the same changes.

The cheapest ads for the G15 (taking into account the 11th generation i5) are R$4,300. If you prefer the version with Ryzen 5 5600H, the values ​​are a little higher: we found the package starting at R$ 6,589. Already more complete editions of Dell — considering the RTX 3060 — appear at the moment at R$ 9,689. On Amazon, a more modest version of the notebook can be found at R$4,849.

On the Acer side, prices also fluctuate a lot depending on the hardware. Versions with i5 start at R$4,499, the same minimum value we found for editions with Ryzen 5. Models with Core i7 appeared in our searches at R$4,800 at the moment. On Amazon, the Nitro 5 starts at R$5,350 with the Intel Core i7.

Similar and competing models

The entry-level gaming notebook market is very hot in Brazil, given the lack of premium options here that rival the MacBook Pro. Gamers and professionals who need a more robust laptop but don’t want to pay the price of Apple’s laptop (or need Windows machines), end up finding the answer in gaming notebooks.

Both the G15 and Nitro 5 find competition in Lenovo models such as the Lenovo L340 or the Legion 3i and 5i. Another brand that stands out in the niche is the Brazilian Avell, with a more varied line of gaming notebooks — many of them are even quite configurable at the time of purchase, even allowing the creation of more powerful options.

Acer Aspire Nitro 5 vs Dell G15 Specifications Acer Aspire Nitro 5 Dell G15 Price from BRL 4,499 from BRL 4,300 Screen 15.6 inches 15.6 inches screen resolution Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD (1920×1080 pixels) Processor Ryzen 5 4600H, Ryzen 7 4800H, Core i5 10500H and Core i7 10750H Ryzen 5 5600H, Ryzen 7 5800H, Core i5 10500H, Core i5 11400H, Core i7 11800H RAM memory 8 or 16 GB 8 or 16 GB Storage 256GB SSD or more 256GB SSD or more Video card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, RTX 3050 or RTX 3060 ports and interfaces 3x USB 3.2, USB-C, HDMI 2.0, Headphone Out, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 3x USB, USB-C with DisplayPort (RTX 3050), Headphone Out, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 dimensions 36.3 x 25.5 x 2.4 cm 35.7 x 27.2 x 2.49 cm Weight 2.5 kg 2.44 or 2.65 kg

