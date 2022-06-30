Demi Lovato Announces “Substance” Single for July; know more!

After the success of “Skin Of My Teeth”, Demi Lovato announced this Wednesday (29) the release of the single “Substance”. The song arrives on all digital platforms on July 15th and fans can pre-save it now.

“Substance” is the second song to be revealed from “HOLY FVCK”, Lovato’s eighth album. The studio project will feature 16 songs and is scheduled for release on August 19th. Watch the preview of the song released by Demi on the networks:

Demi will come to Brazil this year with the “HOLY FVCK TOUR”, which already has four shows in the country. produced by live nationthe new tour will pass through Brazil on August 30 and 31, in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed, and in Belo Horizonte, on September 2, at Esplanada do Mineirão.

In addition, Lovato is still an attraction on the World Stage of Rock In Rio, on September 4th. The tour in Brazil is a realization of Live Nation Brazil. For more news about Demi Lovato’s visit to Brazil, click here.

Like this: enjoy Loading…