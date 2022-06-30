Disappointing performance: NVIDIA launches GTX 1630

Following the schedule that NVIDIA had revealed last month, the GTX 1630an option for the entry-level segment, is coming to the market.

Like past models that compete in such a low-performance range, the board was announced without much fanfare by the company. This new model is a simplified version of the GTX 1650launched in 2019.

The base of the GTX 1630 is a thinned version of the TU117 GPU, based on the Turing microarchitecture and built on the 12nm manufacturing process.

The version, with reference TU117-150, It has 512 Stream Processors, 32 Texture Units and 16 ROPs.

Below we can see a table made by VideoCardz which compares the chip’s specs with the GTX 1650 and the already Jurassic GTX 1050 Ti.

The card has 4 GB of GDDR6 memory with 64-bit interface, 96 GB/s of bandwidth and clock of 12 Gbps.

The TDP is 75W, which eliminates the practical need for an extra power connector. PCIe itself powers the card. However, manufacturers may choose to include the connector, as is the case with Gainward’s GTX 1630 Ghost.

The operating frequency, in boost, is 1785 Mhz, but some of NVIDIA’s partner manufacturers provide models in which the clock will reach 1800 Mhz.

The GTX 1630 does not have a reference model, all the cards that we will see on the market are models released by partner companies of NVIDIA.

According to tests conducted by TechPowerUp, the model is far from acceptable for a good Full HD experience.

The vehicle put the Gainward GTX 1630 Ghost to the test in 25 games at 1920 x 1080 pixels. The average recorded was 24 fps.

The card is even behind the GTX 1630. Following NVIDIA’s own lineup, the GTX 1630, based on performance data, the GTX 1630 is practically a turbocharged GT 1030.

In energy efficiency, the model does well. It manages to deliver more performance than the RX 550, for example, while consuming less.

It is also important to remember that, although it is based on the Turing architecture, the board does not have features reserved for RTX models, such as support for Ray Tracing and DLSS.

price and availability

The cost of the graphics card is expected to be between 1000-1100 yuan, which is equivalent to US$150.