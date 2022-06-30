Discovery Channel Portugal premieres series with Michelle Rodriguez – Cinevisão

This Thursday, June 30, at 21:00h, Discovery Channel Portugal premieres the new series “Escape behind the wheel” (Getaway Driver), a show hosted by Michelle Rodriguez, one of the stars of the “Fast and Furious” saga and rally champion Wyatt Knox, with adventures that will make viewers’ hearts flutter.

Over eight episodes, each lasting approximately one hour, the series fulfills the greatest fantasy of 24 America’s elite pilots by putting them behind the wheel during a true high-speed chase that blends the best of movies. of action with a passion for motorsport and speed, where adrenaline is the main ingredient.

This new series is a kind of escape room in which competitors, behind the wheel of unique cars, must overcome their pursuers in speed and skill in a complex of almost 60 acres full of obstacles using their own vehicle. Michelle Rodriguez, an expert in extreme driving on the big screen, is in charge of preparing aspiring elite drivers to achieve her ambitious goal.

Participants receive a prize before the challenge, but if they cannot escape or destroy the car, they will have to return the money, which is surprising how much each driver is willing to risk considering these are their own personal vehicles, not cars. stunts loaned by the studio.

Described as part of “Baby Driver – Alta Velocity” and part of the video game “Grand Theft Auto”, “Fuga ao Volante” is a series to follow every Thursday, at the same time, on Discovery Channel Portugal.