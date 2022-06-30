The month of July is almost upon us, and with it, news also arrives in the streaming catalogs – and it is no different with the Disney+. The platform, which counts on Disney’s own productions, in addition to Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and other content, is filling its catalog more every day. And of course we’re always on the lookout for news!

The premieres, which take place on Wednesdays and Fridays, have a lot of good stuff this July. The main highlights of Disney+ are the third season of High School Musical: The Series: The Musicalthe last two parts of Ms. Marvel and the series Black-ish, Grown-ish and the five films Spider man.

Disney+ launches in July 2022

So, without further ado, let’s get to the news. Prepare the snack and leave the movie session at home!

july 01

Nobody Holds This Baby (1994)

The Boy Who Would Be King (2019)

Alex (Louis Serkis) is a boy who faces problems at school, for always defending his friend Bedders (Dean Chaumoo) from bullies Lance (Tom Taylor) and Kaye (Rhianna Dorris). One day, while running away from the duo, he hides in an abandoned construction site. There he finds a sword embedded in a stone, from which he removes it with great ease. What Alex didn’t know was that the sword was the legendary Excalibur and that, as its new wielder, he must now face King Arthur’s half-sister Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson), who is about to regain her power. To do so, he has the help of the wizard Merlin (Angus Imrie), transformed into a much younger version.

4th of July

The Wonders of the United States

July 6th

Star Wars: Clone Wars | season 1

Operation Shipwrecks | season 1

Eye Wonder | season 1

july 08

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace (2012)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Daddy’s Penguins (2011)

July 13

Lost Treasures of Rome | season 1

Molang | season 1

July 15th

ZOMBIES 3 (2022)

July 20th

It Was Always Me | Season 1 (To be confirmed)

Extreme Engineering | season 1

Screw Squadron | season 1

Critter Fixers: Veterinary Hospital | season 1

July 27

Light & Magic | Season 1 (To be confirmed)

The Lions Empire | season 1

Black-Ish | Seasons 1 to 5

Grown-ish | season 1

Dre Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson) eldest daughter has grown up and is about to achieve her long-awaited emancipation. About to enter college, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) begins her journey towards adulthood, but it doesn’t take her long to realize that life outside the nest is harder than she thought.



Grown-ish

July 29

Team Marco (2020)

Far Away from Raven’s House (2021)

Time to Shine (2022)

Ariana dreams of being a singer. Her boyfriend decides to enroll them in the school’s cultural contest to present a musical show. In addition to fears and insecurities, she will have to face a rival, who will do anything to disrupt their performance.

Documentaries

july 01

Behind the scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) (To be confirmed)

july 08

Mysteries of Antiquity with Albert Lin: The Flood (2021)

Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer (2022)

New episodes and seasons

july 01

Marvel LEGENDS | S1:E18 to E20 (Characters from Thor: Love and Thunder)

July 6th

Ms. Marvel | T1:E5

Mickey Mouse Funhouse | new episodes

Extreme Flavors with Gordon Ramsay | season 2

July 13

Ms. Marvel | T1:E5 (End of season)

Learning with Disney Junior | season 3

Puppy Dog Pals | season 5

Incredible Years | Season 1 – Part 2

July 20th

The Green Neighbors | season 3

Yukon: Veterinary Shift | season 10

