Disney+ Launches in July and What We Recommend Watching

July releases on Disney+ to keep an eye on 👀

Day 08 – Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 [Tobey Maguire] – Very good news for Spider-Man fans: in July, several films from the franchise land on Disney+, starting with the feature films Spider man and spiderman 2 – the first two productions of the trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.

The first, released in 2002, shows the character’s origin story, when young Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically modified spider, gains powers and, after a family tragedy, decides to use his abilities against criminals, starting with the scientist Green Goblin.

The second, from 2004, takes place two years after the first. In it, the villain Dr. Octopus begins to spread terror through the streets of New York and Peter, in addition to his superhero problems, must deal with issues involving his best friend, his aunt and the girl he is in love with.

Directed by Sam Raimi, both films are very dear to fans of the franchise, having unforgettable scenes, such as the kiss between Mary Jane and Peter, upside down.

Day 08 – The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 [Andrew Garfield] – Also on the 8th, the movies arrive on Disney+ The spectacular Spider Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2the first two titles in the trilogy starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

Functioning as a reboot of the franchise, the first film, from 2012, shows again how Peter Parker got his powers. This time, however, he faces a different antagonist in his path, the villainous Lizard, and develops a relationship with Gwen Stacy, his crush and classmate.

Meanwhile, in the 2014 sequel, we follow the protagonist’s effort to keep his personal and heroes’ lives well taken care of, even if some obstacles come his way, such as the return of his friend Harry Osborn, the promise he made to his father, Gwen and the emergence of the villain Electro.

Day 08 – Spider-Man Homecoming [Tom Holland] – Finally, closing Spider-Man’s premieres on the platform, is the newest reboot of the franchise (which already has three films released), Spider-Man Homecoming.

Starring Tom Holland, the feature is part of the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and branches out to other films of the company, so that in addition to its solo titles, the protagonist also appears in some parallel plots.

In this new version, different from the previous ones, the story begins with Peter Parker acting as Spider-Man and having already worked alongside the Avengers (a story we saw in Captain America: Civil War). Ready to fight villains again alongside superheroes, he returns to taking care of the streets of New York, but things get complicated when he takes a risk on a mission against the villain Vulture.

Unmissable feature film, including to understand the character’s connections with other Marvel heroes, Spider-Man Homecoming also arrives on the platform on the 8th.

Day 27 – Black-Ish [Temporadas 1 a 5] – But don’t worry, there’s even more news! The acclaimed sitcom Black-Ish also shows up in July on Disney+.

Despite not being very popular in Brazil (in the past the series was already on Prime Video, but currently it was not on any streaming platform in the country), the production won many fans in the USA, being nominated for important awards from the industry, such as the Emmys and the Golden Globes. In addition, her TV success was such that she won two spin-offs: Grown-ishwhich also debuts in July on streaming, and mixed-ish.

In its plot, we follow a black family that lives in the USA, in an upper-middle-class white neighborhood. Rich, with dream careers, without problems and with children on the way, the couple seems to live the American dream, until the father of the family begins to question himself about the lifestyle he leads and about the fact that he is distancing himself from his origins. .

Day 06 – Vintage Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series

Day 06 – Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Day 06 – Operation Shipwrecks [Temporada 1]

Day 06 – Eye Wonder

Day 06 – Extreme Flavors with Gordon Ramsay [Temporadas 1 e 2]

Day 13 – Learning with Disney Junior [Temporada 3]

Day 13 – Puppy Dog Pals [Temporada 5]

Day 13 – Incredible Years [Temporada 1 – Parte 2]

Day 13 – Lost Treasures of Rome [Temporada 1 – documentário]

Day 13 – Molang [Temporada 1]

Day 15 – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series [Temporada 3 – episódios às quartas-feiras]

Day 20 – The Green Neighbors [Temporada 3]

Day 20 – Yukon: Veterinary Shift [Temporada 10]

Day 20 – Colossal Machines [Temporada 1]

Day 20 – Screw Squadron [Temporada 1]

Day 20 – Critter Fixers – Veterinary Hospital [Temporada 1]

Day 27 – PJ Masks [Temporada 5]

Day 27 – Empire of Lions [Temporada 1]

Day 27 – Grown-ish [Temporada 1]

Day 01 – Nobody Holds This Baby

Day 01 – The Boy Who Would Be King

Day 08 – Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer [Animação – Especial Original Disney+]

Day 08 – Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood [documentário]

Day 15 – Zombies 3 [Original Disney+]

Day 22 – Horton and the Who’s World

Day 22 – This is The Year

Day 29 – Team Marco

Day 29 – Far Away from Raven’s House

Day 29 – Time to Shine

Ms. Marvel [Série Original Disney+ da Marvel Studios – Novos episódios às quartas-feiras]

