Doctor explains why some women don’t realize they’re pregnant

In recent weeks, news from rape victims who took a long time to discover that they had become pregnant during the sexual violence they suffered drew attention to the ‘silent pregnancy’. According to experts, several reasons can explain the fact that pregnant women do not realize that they are carrying a fetus in their womb.

What can explain silent pregnancy?

In interview with the UOL portal, gynecologist Carla Delascio points out that, in many cases, women who have a silent pregnancy have menstrual irregularities. In a public letter published about the fact, however, the actress Klara Castanho said that she continued menstruating normally and that she only found out about the pregnancy days before giving birth.

“There are women who have bleeding during pregnancy, but it is not menstruation. It may be a threat of abortion or the placenta itself, but it can be understood as menstruation by the patient”, explains gynecologist and obstetrician Viviane Monteiro.

The detachment of the gestational sac is another reason that causes bleeding and that can confuse women who have a silent pregnancy.

And the belly? Does not grow?

One of the main symbols of a pregnant woman is the belly that grows in the course of the months of pregnancy. However, according to experts, in some cases, women do not have the same growth as others.

Women athletes, with strengthened muscle tone, or the genetics of each family can prevent the appearance of a bigger belly.

“There are some patients with very toned abdominal muscles, which does not allow the uterus to be so protruding. Those who underwent abdominoplasty, who also have a region with more abdominal tension, may not have the perception of volume. Larger bellies are related to weakness muscle,” says Carla.

baby size

Another possible explanation is the size of the baby. Without adequate prenatal care, the child may not develop properly.

“The child can have growth restriction and have reduced amniotic fluid, which makes the belly small”, adds Carla.

Young women may be slow to notice signs of their own body

“Pregnancy generates physiological changes. Some women may notice symptoms such as nausea, drowsiness, increased urinary frequency and breast tenderness from the seventh week onwards. This is also common in the premenstrual period”, explains Carla, stating that the signs can confuse women.

Gynecologist Karen Rocha De Pauw warns that the lack of perception of one’s own body is a problem faced by younger women – as probably happened with the 11-year-old girl raped in Santa Catarina.

There are also those who try to deny what they are feeling. “There is this risk, especially if it is an unwanted pregnancy. Women complain of gastritis, heartburn, lactose intolerance. All because of the lack of this bodily sensation”, she explains.

