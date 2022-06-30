Doctor Strange | Can Kamar-Taj magic and lore be studied by science?

After winning the new chapter Doctor Strange in Lou’s Multiverseçura, the saga of hero Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is even more connected with magic, witchcraft and mysticism. Despite the character’s evolution, initially, he was a renowned neurosurgeon and staunch follower of modern science. Even distant, what is called occultism, can be integrated into the scientific universe, as long as it is duly proven, through evidence. Today, this is not the rule.

In order to understand the path that an ancestral knowledge – be it Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen’s) magic or Kamar-Taj’s knowledge – must travel until it is understood as science, the Canaltech spoke with physician José Alencar, cardiologist, researcher and author of the Manual of Evidence-Based Medicine — which teaches doctors and laypeople how to interpret scientific evidence.

It is possible to test the magic and knowledge of Kamar-Taj through scientific methods (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

Witchcraft and Mysticism in Doctor Strange

At the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda — also known as the Scarlet Witch — wants to steal young America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) powers and uses her magic to conjure demons and monsters. Definitely, this is a topic that, most likely, will never be proven by scientific methods. However, in her search for the girl, Wanda uses her powerful mind to control and induce the action of warriors and also practices possession. In theory, the last two powers could be tested.

Journey from Doctor to Mage

Going back to a few films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Doctor Strange’s first solo feature is also permeated by the occult. The neurosurgeon had a successful career in the medical field and, in partnership with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), developed a new type of laminectomy – this is a surgery done to relieve pressure on the spinal cord.

However, everything changes after a car accident, where multiple ligaments are torn and severe damage to the nerves in his hands is identified. Stephen tried the latest in science, including experimental procedures and physical therapy sessions, but to no avail.

Here you know the case report of a patient – a single patient and this is almost insignificant to science – who recovered completely, after having had an even more serious accident and lost the ability to walk. The healing of that injured person was only possible after a trip to Nepal. More specifically, to Kamar-Taj, where magicians teach that the elevation of mind and spirit can control the body, even if it is sick.

With no prospects in science, Doctor Strange ventured into mysticism and techniques of spiritual elevation (Image: Disclosure / Marvel Studios)

Even before starting his journey through the universe of magic and the mystical arts, Doctor Strange receives the following advice: “Forget everything you thought you knew”. From there, the character begins to use studies and practices – without any kind of scientific proof – to take control of his spirit and, with that, recover.

How to transform ancestral knowledge into science?

Yes, we know that the character, created by artist Steve Ditko and screenwriter Stan Lee, is fiction. Despite this, it would be possible to design a clinical study that sought to prove the hypothesis that the spirit can control the body and, with that, people with paralysis could walk again. The point is that, most likely, the results should point to the ineffectiveness of the strategy.

“Scientific methodology is capable of evaluating concrete results. So, if the result expected by the patient when looking for a treatment is concrete and observable by another human being, it can also be observed by science”, explains writer and physician José Alencar.

In the case of Doctor Strange, “the result he expected from his therapy was the cure of his hand movement problem, something that would be easily observed by another human being and, consequently, also easily observable by science. so that this result is not known, the result, if it exists, will be there, in front of me and also in front of the researcher”, adds Alencar.

Designing a clinical study to test the Kamar-Taj techniques

If the hypothesis is that Kamar Taj cures people with movement problems, the study design could be as simple as this: – Comparing people who went to Kamar Taj versus people who didn’t, how many people recovered their movement? — José Alencar (@josenalencar) June 28, 2022

To test whether what is taught at Kamar-Taj can cure people with movement problems, like Doctor Strange, Alencar designs what could be a scientific study. The basis of the research is to compare the results of volunteers who underwent the proposed therapy and those who did not undergo the intervention.

In this case, researchers would still need to implement some other concepts, such as randomization of participants, blinding, allocation and placebo. With this, the scientific value of possible discoveries can be high. However, the main issue is that “the outcome studied needs to be easily measurable, objective and specific”, emphasizes the doctor.

Any outcome of a treatment needs to be observable, even if the therapy is spiritual (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato)

To define healing and improvement of hand movements, scientists will be able to implement the use of a dynamometer, which would allow measuring the strength of individuals. Or the ability to perform fine hand movements by the recruited patients could be evaluated in the laboratory.

Another important topic is that the therapy must, mandatorily, be tested in groups that have or have not undergone the intervention. “That’s because, with the passage of time, someone can naturally recover movement – even if minimally – and go back to work. It would be a natural ‘cured'”, explains Alencar.

As a rule, any disease has an estimated number of people who improve their symptoms or even heal spontaneously. “Without fair comparison with another group, it is not possible to know whether his cure was simply the natural history of the disease. This goes from sinusitis to acute infarctions”, adds the doctor.

It is worth explaining that, in a study of this type, an individual who feels spiritually healed, but has not shown any concrete improvement, should not be considered as cured. In other words, it is quite a long way to prove the Kamar-Taj method, and so far, none of these techniques of spiritual uplift have been able to prove their effectiveness.

Without proof, these knowledges are charlatanism

“Serious and rigorous scientific methodology is the only way in which we will be able to quantify concrete results so that, from there, we can develop correct intervention strategies for any problem”, says Alencar.

“As long as we deny scientific rigor, society as a whole will be at the mercy of quackery — and its fallacies — and one step further from what we all want: a truly better and healthier world,” he points out about the fake news and absurd treatments, which take advantage of the scientific ignorance of the population.

Despite the existence of possible studies, “followers of these practices [como ocultismo e obscurantismo] often argue that ‘western’ or ‘traditional’ science is not capable of explaining alternative phenomena and that there is no single truth”, says the doctor.

“I agree, but traditional science does not need to explain the phenomenon, it only needs to quantify its concrete result and this, as I said, is something commonplace”, he reinforces about what is lacking in most of these practices, without any scientific evidence.