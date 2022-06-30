Dress as Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, in TV show breaks the internet

Brie Larson racks up successes in everything she does. After all, every year she excels at something. In addition to winning the Oscar for Best Actress, she made a VERY SUCCESSFUL debut in captain marvelwhich earned $1 billion at the box office.

A few months later, she returned to play the superhero again in the then BIGGEST box office in the history of cinema. After a successful 2019 and many releases, Brie pursued her career by participating in films outside of Marvel. In addition to standing out with the debut of his Youtube channel, and activism during the US presidential elections in 2020.

Before working on her charisma in front of the YouTube screen, Brie trained her talent as a host in memorable participation in the Jimmy KimmelLive. At the end of 2019, the actress replaced Jimmy and ran the entire show! That’s right, the actress, singer and director now has morals as a presenter on her resume.

Brie Larson: Avenger, Actress, Director, Singer and Host!

Our Captain Marvel did very well on the show, but what went viral and made the entire internet crazy, was definitely the dress she wore. If Brie Larson can’t bring world peace, nothing will!

Anything Brie does, for the internet. And we’re very lucky to be alive at the same time as her. For more news on the MCU’s top stars, keep an eye out here on Marvel’s legacy!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

