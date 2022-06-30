Dumbledore & Grindelwald and Other Irresistible Love-Hate Relationships to See on HBO Max

Advertising

FANTASTIC ANIMALS: DUMBLEDORE’S SECRETS is available at no additional cost in the catalog of HBO Max and reveals the troubled relationship between wizards Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

This third film in the Fantastic Beasts saga shows the public the dilemma of the future Hogwarts headmaster, whose opponent is the wizard for whom he has a feeling of affection and with whom he hides a romantic past. Both extremely powerful, but with conflicting perspectives and ideals, Dumbledore and Grindelwald find themselves limited by their connection and, therefore, seek reinforcements to face each other.

Like JK Rowling’s characters, in fiction there are other pairs that seem to live on the fine line between love and hate. See below for some deliciously troubled relationships to follow in different productions available on HBO Max.

Advertising

Maddy & Cassie (EUPHORIA)

In the second season of this Emmy®-winning series, which has reached record-breaking ratings, the characters of Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney star in some of the most iconic conflicts in pop culture today. If in the first season Maddy and Cassie only fulfilled their role of bringing up conflicts experienced by the new generations, in relation to sexuality, machismo and the abuse of social networks, in the second the two steal the scene in powerful performances that reveal characters and complex relationships. , where both can be interpreted as villains and victims.

Lina & Elena (MY BRILLIANT FRIEND)

Based on the novels by Elena Ferrante, this series follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life. The protagonist met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she always called Lila, in her first year of elementary school, in 1950. Set in Naples, Italy, her story spans more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, their brilliant friend. of Elena who, in a way, is also her worst enemy.

Madeline & Bonnie (BIG LITTLE LIES)

Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, this 8 Emmys®-winning production depicts a group of California moms who see their seemingly perfect lives fall apart when they become embroiled in a murder investigation. Among them are Madeleine, played by Reese Witherspoon, and Bonnie, played by Zoë Kravitz. In the first season it is possible to see the troubled relationship of the two in a complex family context, but throughout the episodes a common traumatic experience gives way to a new feeling of complicity and friendship.

Advertising

Byron & Hazel (MADE FOR LOVE)

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, this Max Original series is a story of modern love and divorce. The first season follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a woman fleeing a suffocating ten-year marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), who is as smart as he is insufferable. After discovering that her husband has implanted a chip in her brain, allowing him to monitor her and collect her “emotional data”, Hazel flees to her hometown. In season two, Hazel returns to Byron’s high-tech palace, where the former couple find themselves trapped by revolutionary and dangerous new technology. Through these challenges it is possible to see how love, which initially grew out of an apparently harmonious marriage, can eventually give way to empathy and understanding.

FANTASTIC ANIMALS: DUMBLEDORE’S SECRETS, EUPHORIA, MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, BIG LITTLE LIES, MADE FOR LOVE and other must-see titles are available at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers.