Duna 2 is delayed by one month to November 2023; Godzilla vs. Kong will have a sequel in 2024

According to the website deadlinethe second film Dune received a delay in its release date, the release window change is only one month, previously scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, the new film will now arrive on November 17, 2023, in the United States.

This change places the film for release around Thanksgiving, when American theaters tend to have greater audience presence. The film will have great competition as it will premiere alongside films such as The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents, Trolls 3 and also a movie paramount which is being directed by John Krasinski (The Office, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness) and will star Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy).

In addition to Duneanother movie that got a release date is Godzilla vs. kong 2which will be released on March 15, 2024. information about the sequel has not yet been released, but we know that they are involved in the production Mary ParentAlex GarciaEric McLeodThomas Tull and Jon Jashni.

Dune Part 2

The cast of the sequel will have Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides Besides Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler.

the screenwriters of Dune Part 1, David Villeneuve and Jon Spaihtsalso wrote the script for the new film in the franchise and are producing the new feature film together with Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, Mary Parent and Patrick McCormic. The film’s creative consultant is Kevin J Anderson.



The executive production of the production is in charge of Spaihts next to Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison.

What are your expectations for dune 2 and Godzilla vs Kong 2? Share in the comments with your opinion!

