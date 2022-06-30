“Dune 2” is postponed and becomes a competitor of “The Hunger Games”. Find out why!

“Dune 2” has just been pushed back to November 2023. With the first date set for October of the same year, Warner Bros. made the decision to transfer the sequel for a month and made fans of the sequel even more excited for the release.

In this way, “Dune 2” will become a strong contender to compete with the prequel film of “The Hunger Games”, entitled “The Song of Birds and Serpents“, and which will premiere in theaters worldwide on November 16, 2023. Although there is no official justification for this change, it is worth remembering that the penultimate month of the year is generally considered the beginning of the awards season, when studios launch their projects in pursuit of an Oscar, so it’s understandable why the WB chooses to delay its sequel in hopes of winning awards.

“Dune 2”: find out who will be in the cast

The upcoming sci-fi movie will see Denis Villeneuve adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s epic novel, which centers on Paul Atreides as he and his noble family head to the hostile desert planet of Arrrakis to take control of it. Paul and his family find themselves in the midst of a war for control of the planet, which is home to the galaxy’s most valuable element known as “spice”.

“Dune 2” will see the return of much of the original cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Zendaya. The sequel will also feature franchise introductions from Elvis star Austin Butler, Black Widow’s Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.