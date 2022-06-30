Embraer performs flight test using only 100% sustainable fuel in an E195-E2 jet

Embraer successfully performed a Pratt & Whitney GTF flight test on an E195-E2 aircraft using only 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In this way, it was possible to prove the safety and performance of the composition with the plane presented last year as “the most efficient and sustainable in the world”.

There were two days of ground tests at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, resulting in 70 minutes of flight testing at Vero Beach Regional Airport, also in the US state. “This test proves that GTF engines can run on any fuel and that the E2 family of jets is ready for 100% SAF certification once the industry finalizes standards for pure SAF,” says Graham Webb, Director of Sustainability at Pratt & Whitney.

“The E2 is already the most efficient single-aisle aircraft on the market today, saving up to 25% CO2 emissions compared to previous generations of the aircraft. The reduction of emissions can reach 85% when using 100% of SAF”, says Rodrigo Silva e Souza, Vice President of Strategy and Sustainability at Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Sustainable raw material in aviation

For the executive, the replacement of old aircraft with new generation products and the use of SAF in production “are the two most effective actions in commercial aviation to achieve a significant reduction in emissions”. The SAF used by Embraer and Pratt & Whitney was 100% SPK of esters and hydroprocessed fatty acids (HEFA-SPK), purchased from World Energy.

HEFA-SPK is a specific type of hydrotreated renewable raw material used in aviation. Its use is particularly important, being one of the main alternatives for replacing conventional aviation fuel by the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), due to its sustainable profile.

Currently, Pratt & Whitney engines and Embraer aircraft are certified to operate with a blend of up to 50% SAF added to Jet A/A1 kerosene, as determined by ASTM International. Future specifications will allow blends of up to 100% SAF to maximize the potential to reduce emissions from the use of fuel derived from sustainable, non-fossil raw materials.

