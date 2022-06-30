Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray defeated in day of disappointment at Wimbledon

Center court witnessed the early departures of the two biggest stars in the house at Wimbledon as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were eliminated in the second round.

Raducanu’s 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia was undoubtedly an anti-climax, but unsurprising considering the results the 19-year-old has had since her US Open triumph and, more significantly, the lateral tension that severely hampered his preparation.

“I didn’t feel anything out there,” the British number one said of the injury. “I declared myself totally in shape when I walked onto the court the first day.

“But I played seven hours of tennis in a month. Even competing with these girls at that level and winning a round I think is a pretty good achievement.

“Obviously it’s hard to miss any game, but I think Caroline played a great game. She’s a great player. I struggled to find a way through it today.

“But that’s okay because, going into it, I didn’t really have high expectations of myself. Playing Center Court again was a very positive experience for me.”

Murray had never lost to American John Isner, but a 6-4 7-6 (4) 6-7 (3) 6-4 loss marked the two-time champion’s first defeat at the All England Club.

Isner produced one of his best performances at Grand Slam level, throwing 36 aces and pulling off some exceptional volleys and half volleys.

The result was extremely disappointing for Murray, who saw his preparations interrupted by an abdominal strain.

He was left to bemoan what could have been, saying, “I could have had a good race here. One of the reasons why improving your rankings and trying to be seeded is important (is) to avoid playing top-tier players and dangerous guys like that early in tournaments.

“It’s one of those matches that, if I had gotten through, who knows what would have happened.”

Ryan Peniston’s great British summer on grass ended with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 loss to another American, Steve Johnson, but Cameron Norrie kept the house flag flying, fighting two sets to one for the defeats Jaume Munar.

Norrie sees himself as the highest-ranked player in his fourth of the draw as he tries to get past the third round in a slam for the first time, and his 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over the Spaniard Munar created a confrontation with Johnson.

“I will treat it like any other match, go out and compete as much as I can,” said the ninth seed.

“I’m going to go out and enjoy this. Another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to do week two.”

Heather Watson was defeated by Darkness in her attempt to outrun Wang Qiang and reach the third round in a slam for the first time in five years.

Watson was broke trying to serve on court 18 and at that point the game was called off with the British player leading 7-5 5-4.

Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Harriet Dart, Liam Broady and Alastair Gray will also try to join Norrie in the round of 16 on Thursday.