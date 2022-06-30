Employee took R$ 5 million in bribes to defraud the purchase of aircraft parts





A former employee of the airline JetBlue received US$ 1 million (equivalent to R$ 5 million at the current price) in kickbacks to create false orders for aircraft parts. The woman, identified as Keily Nunez, 37, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering, the US Department of Justice said.

Nunez is accused of fraudulently placing more than $10 million in aircraft parts orders on behalf of the airline. As the company’s Buyer, she was responsible for the procurement of spare parts. In her daily life, the woman requested quotes from various sellers to get the best deal for the company.

A good deal of the time, she contacted previously used, trusted sellers. However, in 2018, it maneuvered to have a company called Sumit LLC added to the airline’s internal parts ordering system, falsely claiming to be Summit Corp, where the airline had already purchased parts from in the past. The fact that Summit Corp went bankrupt almost ten years ago didn’t catch anyone’s attention.





Nunez is accused of authorizing purchase orders worth more than $1.5 million between the airline and Summit LLC, and in return, prosecutors claim she received tens of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from Summit LLC partners. .

Over the years, the fraud got bigger and bigger and included a second company, based in Florida. In the end, the airline may have spent over $10 million on aircraft replacement parts at wildly inflated prices, while Nunez and a co-conspirator received kickbacks to defraud the internal lawsuit.

“As alleged, the defendants were in charge of a corrupt scheme to defraud the airline by diverting contracts to suppliers in exchange for over $1 million in kickbacks,” commented US Attorney Breon Peace.

The men behind Summit LLC, Julien Levy, 37, and Ivan Santos, 41, were also arrested and charged, while the man behind the Florida-based company, Rominik Soni, is expected to be charged on Wednesday. If found guilty, they face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.