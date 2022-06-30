European giant closes the signing of Richarlison, claims local press

The 25-year-old Brazilian Richarlison, from Everton and the Brazilian national team, is very close to being announced by a new Premier League club. One of Everton’s top names, he is leaving Liverpool to join the tottenhamfrom Conte, who will pay a hefty sum to count on his football.

This Wednesday (29), Richarlison and Tottenham reached an agreement in the face of a major local transfer. Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the personal agreement with the player has already been sealed, leaving, now, an agreement to be sealed with Everton, which needs to close the sale of Richarlison to avoid being caught in Financial Fair Play.

In the English press, the agreement between Tottenham and Everton is already given. According to sources, Spurs will pay up to 60 million pounds to count on Richarlison’s football (R$ 377 million). América MG, the club that formed the Brazilian, will receive 2% of the value of the big signing.

Before Tottenham, Richarlison found himself in the crosshairs of other important clubs on the old continent. In England, for example, Arsenal was one of the interested parties, but opted for Jesus. In Spain, Real had an eye on it, and in France, PSG.

Richarlison’s Career

Still zero in football, Richarlison arrives at Tottenham surrounded by expectations, since he is quoted to be the 9th of Brazil in the Cup. Spurs will be the Brazilian’s fifth club.