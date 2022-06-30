Evangelical “Sheik” partner of Malafaia who hit Sasha showed chests with gold

A pyramid scheme disguised as a “cryptocurrency rental” that would have caused a loss of R$ 1.2 million to Sasha Meneghel, daughter of presenter Xuxa, practiced by Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as Francis, or “Sheik”, and that would have been widely practiced in Brazilian evangelical circles, it had a very allegorical and impressive element of persuasion: two chests full of gold.

According to a report by the Rio de Janeiro daily O Globo, two safes, one containing 1 kg gold bars, and the other with the so-called “zelts”, small 10-gram balls of the precious metal, were on display for those interested in “investing”. in the scheme set up by “Sheik”, which promised new customers a return of up to 13.5% interest per month, a stratospheric value and totally outside of those practiced in the investment markets, which with the current high interest rates pay up to 1% for those who put their savings into these legalized funds.

The chests would be shown to investors in a room on the 10th floor of the building where Rental Coins, a “Sheik” company, operates in Curitiba, capital of Paraná. Pastor Silas Malafaia, a first-time bolsonarista and guarantor of the extremist leader among the most radical hosts of this religious group, according to O Globo, would be one of the clients of the company founded by Francis, although the cleric denies any involvement with cryptocurrencies.

“Sheik” and Malafaia were partners in a “multi-level relationship marketing” company, AlvoX, which gave courses in the area of ​​technology to people who want to become entrepreneurs in businesses with “Christian values”.

the coup

Sasha Meneghel, the only child of Rainha dos Baixinhos, presenter Xuxa, and her husband, gospel singer João Figueiredo, took a R$ 1.2 million coup in a “pyramid” scheme disguised as “cryptocurrency rental”, which would have been applied by Francisley Valdevino da Silva, who prefers to be called Francis and goes by the nickname “Sheik” (of Bitcoins). They met at an evangelical cult and from there they started to deal with “investments”.

Francis, or “Sheik”, is linked to the evangelical field and had a great influence on this religious segment. He encouraged the transfer of values ​​to “applications”, promising up to 13.5% interest per month, an absolutely unreal value in the financial market, where good investments, with the increase in interest rates, have obtained around 1%. In the case of the scam applied to Sasha, the promise was a return of 8.5% per month.

The company formed by the accused, which is investigated by the Federal Police on suspicion of fraud against the national financial system, Rental Coins, according to a report by the Rio de Janeiro daily O Globo, would also have scammed several pastors and faithful. The lawsuits filed against “Sheik” are being processed in the 14th Civil Court of Justice of Paraná.