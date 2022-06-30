Exposing food for sale with an expired expiration date will result in driving to PC Jornal da Manhã

Five years after the discovery of the gang, its modus operandi and some arrests, the Civil Police once again broke up a criminal organization that was diverting loads of fertilizers from Mosaic. In the scheme identified in 2017, the victim was Vale. On the same DI/3.

On Tuesday, Operation Vale Ouro 2 was launched to carry out search and seizure warrants, after updating the investigations. PC found that two of the former leaders of the criminal organization were still active and went to their companies and homes.

This time, the investigated were arrested because they had illegal possession of weapons (four pistols, a revolver and a shotgun, of different calibers) and abundant ammunition.

The investigations that triggered the 1st version of Operation Vale Ouro took more than a year and had delegate Heli Grilo and investigators Ismar Marão and Gileno at their head. A complex scheme of theft, transport and sale was unveiled at the time.

Several suspects were taken to the police station, including truck drivers and employees of Vale itself. The recovered fertilizers totaled more than R$ 20 million.

Project “3Rs: Rapid and Responsible Requisition”, conceived by the promoter José Carlos Fernandes, was entered to compete for the Innovare Award, in the Public Ministry and Unpublished category. To meet the competitor, consultant Matheus Tavares Perdigão, from Innovare, was at the 15th Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

The details were exposed by Flávia Cristina de Matos (MP accounting analyst), Poliana Helena (general controller of the municipality) and Keila Cristina Rocha (president of Codiub). The “3Rs”, by means of established rules, allows the promoter, in their investigations, direct access to the City Hall’s systems, granted by Elisa’s decree.

Of the various names suggested by UFTM to replace Ana Lúcia Simões in the Superintendence of Hospital de Clínicas, the one chosen by EBSERH did not accept the invitation. Until this Friday, some more will be submitted to Brasília so that there is a definition in the next 15 days.

The indications are that there are difficulties created within the EBSERH, forcing the former dean to remain in the position. At least six prestigious names at UFTM have already been dropped by the company.

Because of the electoral period, the police are prohibited from disclosing, even on their websites, information on their actions. The positive side of this is infinitely smaller than the negative. The bandit thanks you.

A proposal by deputy Mineiro Sublieutenant Gonzaga on the police approach begins to be processed in the Federal Chamber. The text says that the citizen’s approach will be made whenever the police deem it necessary to avoid or interrupt criminal practice.

And from this approach, the personal search may occur, which will also apply to vehicles, in circulation, stopped or parked. And what is found to be illegal must be seized.

The PL is an apparent response to the STJ, which recently decided that it is illegal, once without a warrant, to approach and search the citizen out of mere suspicion.

Taken to the Jury Court by the 3rd Criminal Court, Weliton Soares da Mata was found guilty of attempted murder on January 12, 2014, in Bairro Elza Amuí I. According to the complaint, he tried to kill Olavo Pilastre with a shot. .

Judge Stefano Renato Raymundo set the sentence at 4 years’ imprisonment, to be served initially in the open regime. The judge took into account that the defendant had no criminal record and that the victim, in a way, had contributed to the facts.

At dawn on Sunday, five hooded men invaded the Ituiutaba cemetery, overpowered the watchman and made him accompany them as they ripped statues and metal rings from the tombs. Then they fled.

With different community actions, the spiritists remember this Thursday the 20th anniversary of the death of Chico Xavier.