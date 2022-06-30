Find out which is the best streaming service, according to research

Currently, there are several subscription streaming service options to watch movies, series and documentaries. Therefore, an American survey decided to analyze which is the best option among all for consumers. Data were collected through the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and with guidance from Self Financial.

See too: Netflix’s cheapest plan is officially announced for everyone

Streaming services offered by Netflix, Prime Video, Apple Originals, Disney+, HBO Max and Hulu were analyzed. For the second year in a row, in the United States of America (USA), Apple TV+ stood out as the highest rated streaming by users.

Best streaming service in the US: Apple TV+

The score obtained by the Apple TV+ streaming platform was 7.08. However, the biggest problem pointed out is the low offer of titles in its catalog, being the smallest of all, adding only 38.

According to the data, the platform with the most options for subscribers is Disney+, which has 1139 options on its list. Still, Apple’s platform seems to care about quality and not so much about offering quantity of productions. However, it is worth noting that in 2021, the catalog was practically half of the current one.

More reviews of other services

Hulu is the streaming that offers the highest quality, with 4k in the image. HBO Max stands out for the great quality of the movies, according to users – it would be US$ 1 dollar for every 23 great movies. Netflix has 2.7 times more high-quality TV shows than other platforms.

When the criterion analyzed is the number of new releases, Netflix also ranks first. Between 2021 and 2022, it was the streaming platform that offered the most news to its subscribers. The subscription price seems to be standard among all, not revealing itself as a high-intensity item when choosing one service or another.