Fishermen’s action warns of the impacts of the construction of offshore wind farms

On June 29, the date on which coastal communities commemorate the devotion to São Pedro, patron saint of fishermen, Instituto Terramar and Articulação Povos de Struggle carried out an action where several rafts left from different points of the coast of Ceará with warning messages on the impacts of marine (offshore) wind turbines. The sails departed from Caetanos de Cima (Amontada), Prainha do Canto Verde (Beberibe), Batoque (Aquiraz) and Taíba (São Gonçalo do Amarante).

The act concludes the program for the 1st Peoples of the Sea Exchange 2022: Fair and Popular Energy Transition and Social and Environmental Impacts of the Expansion of Wind Power Plants, which brought together about 80 people in Caetanos de Cima, between June 27th and 29th.

“Where the parks want to be installed, the consequences would be very serious, especially for artisanal fishing and all communities that have their culture and livelihood in life by the sea. But the impacts would also be large-scale, as it would jeopardize the supply of 60% of the fish consumed in Ceará and the flow of migratory birds from the Americas”, highlights the Terramar Institute.

According to the NGO, the initiative aims to alert all those who have not yet realized the great threats that these projects pose to our country. According to the institution, the sails communicate what fishing communities on our coast are thinking about wind farms that project their parks into the seas very close to the coasts of their territories.

“As is customary in Brazil, large enterprises, even those involving renewable energy, have negative impacts on the environment, choose zones of socio-environmental sacrifice and skip steps, seeking to reduce costs and increase profits”, says the Institute in a note.

Exchange Peoples of the Sea of ​​Ceará 2022



At the meeting that ends this Wednesday, the 29th, questions and anxieties arising from the movements of wind farms were discussed, thus, among other points, those highlighted below were discussed:

– The energy matrix in Brazil and Ceará, energy transition, clean energy, green hydrogen and expansion of renewables;

– Ceará and Energy Policy; Decarbonization, UN Sustainable Development Goals;

– Convention on the Rights of the Sea – Convemar: and planning of marine wind farms.

According to Instituto Terramar, based on the considerations made about the relevance of marine-coastal biodiversity, artisanal fishing, tourism based on natural attractions and water sports, the members of the Exchange are against the installation of marine wind farms in Ceará. They argue that dialogue and the dissemination of information are necessary before the implementation of these projects.

“The most important right to be affirmed at this moment is the right to information and prior consultation, in accordance with Convention 169, also affirmed in the COEMA (State Environment Council) resolution, which regulates the implementation of hydrogen plants. We want this right to be extended to all processes in the coastal zone that involve the installation of enterprises in these territories”, he says in a note.

At the meeting, the desire to vote on the ZEEC – Economic Ecological Zoning of the Coastal Zone of the state of Ceará – was reinforced, which already has its base of studies ready, in addition to carrying out maritime spatial planning and “strategic environmental assessment, analyzing the projects in together, not in isolation”.

The exchange was attended by a predominant audience of community leaders from different traditional communities in the Coastal Zone: Tatajuba and Vila Nova (Camocim), Maceió Settlement (Itapipoca), RESEX do Batoque (Aquiraz), Pontal do Maceió and Jardim (Fortim), Quilombo do Cumbe (Aracati), Tremembé Indigenous Land (Itarema), Tremembé Indigenous Land in Barra do Mundaú (Itapipoca), Icaraí and Barra de Moitas (Amontada), Anacé Indigenous Land (Caucaia), and Porto do Mucuripe (Fortaleza).

In addition to representations of important organizations for the defense of human and environmental rights in our State: Instituto Terramar, Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly/Renato Roseno Mandate, OAB Environmental Law Commission, Coletivo Urucum, Protection Program for Human Rights Defenders, Labocart (UFC), Naterra (UECE), Cáritas de Tianguá, Popular Organization of Aracati and Aquasis.

