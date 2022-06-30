Flamengo is optimistic about its own stadium project; club meets this Thursday with the mayor of Rio – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro believes it is possible to make a stage the size of Maracanã viable

In the midst of the imbroglio with Maracanã, Flamengo begins to plan the construction of its own stadium. For this, it needs the support and approval of the Government of Rio de Janeiro. Optimistic about the project, Rodolfo Landim, president of Fla, meets with Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio, this Thursday (30).

In the opinion of the leaders of Flamengo, it is totally feasible to build a stadium the size of Maracanã in the region of the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio de Janeiro. Even, financially, Rubro-Negro believes it is possible, without major difficulties, as it will have partners.

As said, the subject is treated with optimism by the responsible parties, who see the project’s progress positively. There is also pressure on the Government of Rio in relation to Maracanã, given that Flamengo would leave the dispute for the definitive concession of the sports square. The information was initially disclosed by the newspaper O Globo.

Behind the scenes, opposition and the situation are favorable to the construction of their own stadium, which makes it even more possible for the project to be carried out. Managers also see the big ‘crowd mass‘ supporting the idea, due to the government’s interference in the temporary concession of Maracanã, forcing the release of the site for Vasco to play Series B, even with reports pointing to damage to the lawn.