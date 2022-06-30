Flamengo performances: Léo Pereira and Rodinei are the best; offensive threesome does not work | Flamengo

Another solid game in the offensive sector. By far the player who went the most and gave the most options. In the defensive aisle, there were no problems. He regains space on the right side of Flamengo. Grade: 7.0

Accurate on ball time, he was the game’s leader in tackles, with six in total. Very good game, with the right to a ball saved on the line after a childish mistake by Santos. The best on the field.

Grade: 7.5

Discreet, he took little advantage of Rodinei’s overtaking, who gave him options all the time. He lives a season of ups and downs in Flamengo.

Grade: 4.0

He suffered a lot in the first half, when Luis Miranda, Riascos and Lucumí worked hard for their sector. The refined technical quality did not appear.

Note: 4.5

Blacked out, just like Arrascaeta. He missed simple passes and received an unnecessary yellow card even though he is aware that he is a crucial figure for the red-black playoff.

Grade: 4.0

Despite a childish mistake in the first half, he was well when required and made a great save in stoppage time.

Note: 6.5

A great goal and correct performance in the game that probably marked his farewell to Flamengo.

Grade: 6.0

