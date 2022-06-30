Flash deals on wireless headphones on Amazon; check out

This Tuesday (28), Amazon has promotions on several wireless headphones. Flash deals end today. So run so you don’t miss the discounts. Check the offers:

SoundPEATS TrueAir2

The device comes with Qualcomm’s QCC3040 chip, in addition to having a Bluetooth 5.2 connection, which is 75% more stable than the previous technology. Advanced “TrueWireless Mirroring” technology balances consumption between two wireless bluetooth headphones and maximizes connection stability.

The headphones have 5 hours of playback per charge and 4 more recharges in the charging case, providing 25 hours of power for the user to listen to their favorite tracks wherever they want.

BRL 319

QCY HT03

The model has hybrid active noise cancellation technology, capable of reducing noise to 35 dB and preventing external sounds from disturbing the user experience. The device even has a button that can turn off noise cancellation, so that the user can hear what is happening around them.

In addition, the headphones have a light and comfortable fit, which makes them ideal for everyday use and during sports activities such as running and cycling. The headphones still have excellent audio quality and deep, defined and crisp bass frequencies.

BRL 215