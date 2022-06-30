‘Forgotten’ by Cuca debuts in Libertadores with a goal and Atlético fans react: “Bring it back”

Player was little used at Galo last year and debuted for the new club in the last round of Libertadores

After the 1-1 draw against Emelec, from Ecuador, on the night of last Tuesday (28), in a match valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, Atlético Mineiro’s fans were annoyed with the team’s performance. Playing away from home, at George Capwell Stadium, Antonio Mohamed’s men could have won, had it not been for the penalty missed by Hulk.

In addition to the uncomfortable result, another fact became a topic among Atlético fans during the Libertadores round. That’s because midfielder Alan Franco, who belongs to the Minas Gerais club, debuted for Talleres, from Argentina, precisely in the team’s last match in the continental competition, on Wednesday night (29), and scored the equalizing goal by 1 to 1 of the team against Colón.

The Ecuadorian was signed by Atlético in 2020 from Independiente Del Valle. At Galo, he made 48 appearances and scored three goals. Despite being an important player in the Minas Gerais state championship and even in the Brasileirão and in the Copa do Brasil, Alan Franco was often “forgotten” by Cuca last year, mainly because of the team’s limit of foreigners, and was not even listed on some occasions. .

He had been loaned to Charlotte FC, from the United States, to meet coach Miguel Ángel Ramirez, but left the club and was transferred to Talleres on loan until June 2023. At Galo, the player was most used by Jorge Sampaoli, who used in up to three roles in midfield, and added 28 rounds of the Brasileirão in 2020, compared to only five in the following edition, only one as a starter.