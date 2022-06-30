Former aide’s testimony raises chances of lawsuit against Trump over Capitol invasion

Just before US President Donald Trump took the stage near the White House last year and urged his supporters to “fight to the end” and march to Capitol Hill, he was told that some of them were armed, according to a statement. former advisor on Tuesday (28/06), without presenting material evidence.

To what extent the US Justice Department’s expanding criminal investigation is focused on Trump remains unclear. But the revelations in the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House adviser, to the House committee, provided new evidence about the former president’s activities before the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack and eliminated any potential defense that he was just expressing well-founded opinions about electoral fraud.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to comment on Hutchinson’s testimony, though one of Garland’s predecessors weighed in. “The department is clearly looking into all of this, and this hearing has definitely given investigators a lot to chew on,” said William Barr, who resigned as Trump’s attorney general after publicly saying weeks after Election Day there was no evidence. of fraud widespread enough to have changed the outcome of the polls.

During his testimony, Hutchinson recounted a conversation he had on January 3, 2021, with Pat Cipollone, the White House’s top attorney. Hutchinson described how Cipollone pulled her aside with concern that day after learning that Trump was considering marching his supporters to the Capitol after his speech near the White House on Jan. “We will be charged with every crime imaginable,” Cipollone said, according to Hutchinson’s account.

A federal judge in a civil suit related to the House committee’s work also concluded this year that Trump and one of his legal advisers, John Eastman, likely committed crimes, including obstruction of Congress’ work and conspiring to defraud the United States, through of their efforts to block certification of Electoral College results.

All month, the House committee presented detailed arguments for why Trump should be charged with crimes in a series of public hearings. The presentations portrayed Trump as being personally involved in various efforts to force state lawmakers, Justice Department officials and even Mike Pence, his own vice president, into machinations that would keep him in the White House.

These machinations included a plot to create false voter lists declaring that Trump had won the election in states that were actually won by Joe Biden, and a subsequent effort to persuade Pence to use the false lists to subvert the normal functioning of the Electoral College and , single-handedly declaring Trump the winner.

