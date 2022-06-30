Former Cruzeiro, Gomes analyzes Richarlison’s move to Tottenham: ‘Big step’

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Richarlison and Gomes were teammates at Watford Former Cruzeiro goalkeeper, Gomes analyzed the possible move of Richarlison, from Everton, to Tottenham. The two were teammates at Watford, also in England, between 2017 and 2018. Read more on the website: https://mg.superesportes.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Revealed in the youth categories of America, Richarlison is close to changing clubs in the country. The local press already takes for granted the transfer of the 25-year-old Brazilian for around 60 million pounds (around R$378 million).

Participating in the framework Where are you?of supersportsthis Wednesday (29) (the complete interview will be aired next Tuesday (5)), Gomes saw with great eyes the possible change of the striker to Spurs.

It is worth remembering that the former goalkeeper also defended Tottenham for four seasons, between 2008 and 2012. The former athlete also compared the evolution of both.

“It’s something very cool, because it’s a fantastic club. Richarlison has had a gradual evolution, and I compare this evolution with mine. He left very quickly, it happened very quickly in America, then he went to Fluminense, from Watford to Everton, and now he can go to Tottenham,” he said.

“Tottenham are a great club, if he has this possibility of transfer, he will be able to have this understanding, that from Everton to Tottenham is a very big step. growth”, he added.

Gomes also praised Richarlison’s simple manner. According to him, the attacker behaves in the same cheerful way as on social networks. The former player recalled good times between the two when they were teammates at Watford.

“He’s a guy who deserves a lot. Richarlison is what you see on social media. In the beginning, especially when we arrived (at Watford) I received, and every time he didn’t like to have lunch at the club. rice and beans at his house. He’s just ‘breaking’ (in English). He’s a very humble guy, who reaches everyone’s heart, and that’s amazing,” said Gomes.

Trajectories in mining clubs

Richarlison arrived in America in October 2014 to play in the academy. However, the striker’s quality caught the attention of the technical commission, which called him to be part of the main team during the Serie B competition of the Brazilian Championship, the following year.

In all, there were 24 matches and nine goals with the alviverde shirt, in addition to having guaranteed access to the elite national football team in 2016.

Gomes, in turn, was one of the highlights of the Triple Crown of Cruzeiro in 2003 (Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro). Revealed by Raposa, he left the celestial club to defend PSV, from the Netherlands, in 2004.