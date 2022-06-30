Fortaleza announces the hiring of midfielder Lucas Sasha

Fortaleza announced the second signing for the remainder of the 2022 season this Thursday, 30th. It is the midfielder Lucas Sasha, who was at Áris, from Greece, since 2019. The player who also plays as a right-back arrives at Pici with a contract until May 2024.

The 32-year-old athlete started his career at Corinthians where he played in the under-20 team and was champion of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. He accumulates stints at Grêmio Barueri, São José, Icasa, CSKA-BUL, Hapoel-ISR and Ludogorets-BUL, a team in which he won four consecutive titles.

The new reinforcement has not played in Brazilian football for 10 years. The last club in the country that he defended was Icasa in 2012. Player arrives as an option for coach Vojvoda in the midfield of Leão.

Lucas Sasha scored three goals in 35 matches played in the 2021/22 season with the shirt of the Greek team. He had already said goodbye to the club on the 18th through his social networks. The steering wheel has 20 goals and one assist in his career, according to data from O Gol.

Tricolor do Pici announced on Wednesday night, 29, the attacking midfielder Thiago Galhardo. The athlete was hired on loan until the end of this season.

