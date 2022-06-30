Fortaleza announces the hiring of Thiago Galhardo

Thiago Galhardo had warned that he would not like to return to Inter. And he won’t come back. Last night (29), Fortaleza announced the signing of the 32-year-old player.

The business model is a loan until the end of the year. The player will then also be free of ties to Internacional and will be able to freely pursue his career.

“He accepted our proposal. He knows the city, understands the reality of the club, knows how serious we are in fulfilling our commitments and we believe that he really comes to reinforce the squad. It’s not just a signing, just another name, but a player who has the technical quality, history and personality to get here and show all the talent he has, and help us in competitions this year”, said Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, to the club’s website.

“We understand that the arrival of Thiago Galhardo is a very good market move for Fortaleza. He is an athlete of recognized quality, he did very well in the clubs he spent more recently in Brazil, especially Internacional, but he also had a good time in Ceará, our rival, and was at the highest level of world football, in one of the great Leagues”, added the representative.

Galhardo arrives after loan to Celta, from Spain, where he played 34 games, gave two assists and scored two goals.

For Inter, Galhardo had a great phase in the 2020 season, with 23 goals and 10 assists in 54 matches. In 2021 he scored 11 goals and provided an assist in 28 games.

In his career, in addition to being called up to the Brazilian national team, he also has stints in Ceará, Vasco, Ponte Preta and a series of clubs in the country, in addition to Japanese football.