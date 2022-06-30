Galaxy M53: real-time battery test | follow up

Samsung closed the first half of the year by making the Galaxy M53 5G official in Brazil, a model that arrived with features coming from more modern lines, such as the high resolution camera and the 120 Hz screen.

It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED Plus screen, MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 32 MP front camera, quad rear camera (108 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP / 2 MP), biometric reader on the side, 5G support, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface.