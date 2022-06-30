Galaxy M53: real-time battery test | follow up

Samsung closed the first half of the year by making the Galaxy M53 5G official in Brazil, a model that arrived with features coming from more modern lines, such as the high resolution camera and the 120 Hz screen.
It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED Plus screen, MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 32 MP front camera, quad rear camera (108 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP / 2 MP), biometric reader on the side, 5G support, 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface.
Our official battery test runs many popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of usage (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of usage (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps